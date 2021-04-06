TORONTO, Apr. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loopio, the leading Request for Proposal (RFP) response software, is proud to announce its been selected as one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers. Loopio earned this recognition due to its focus on employee career growth, culture-building, and unique benefits programs.
"From day one, our mission has been to build a great company for people to work at—because when people can do their best work and grow their careers, the business grows with them," says Zak Hemraj, CEO and Co-Founder of Loopio. "Receiving this award is validation that our employee engagement programs and core values make us one of the top workplaces in Canada."
Loopio's software helps companies streamline the response process for RFPs, Due Diligence Questionnaires, and Security Questionnaires. The company is known for its easy-to-use platform, exceptional customer service, and magnetic company culture.
"We know that happy and engaged employees make great product decisions and provide the best support to customers," says Alexis MacDonald, Loopio's Vice President of People. "Loopio employees—also known as Loopers—are critical to our success in the RFP market. That's why we double-down on culture in everything we do: from recognition to communication and celebrating as a team."
Several aspects of Loopio's corporate culture stand out as exceptional: flexible vacation and time off policies, as well as the support provided for employees with families. Senior leadership also fosters strong employee/manager relationships through training on how to run effective 1:1s and give feedback. Employee recognition programs, which include quarterly awards for top performers and celebrations for company milestones, also support Loopio's growth-driven values.
Since shifting to a remote-first workplace in 2020, Loopio adapted to maintain its sense of employee connection. There are regular virtual celebrations for all Loopers, such as cooking classes, escape rooms, comedy shows, and more.
Now in its 7th year, Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that offer the nation's best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies. Employers are evaluated by the editors of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers using these eight criteria:
(1) Physical Workplace;
(2) Work Atmosphere & Social;
(3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits;
(4) Vacation & Time Off;
(5) Employee Communications;
(6) Performance Management;
(7) Training & Skills Development; and
(8) Community Involvement.
Learn more about Loopio by visiting https://loopio.com
The full list of 2021 Top Small & Medium Employers can be found at https://canadastop100.com/sme/
__________________________________
About Loopio:
Loopio is a Toronto-based software provider that helps companies streamline their response process for RFPs, DDQs, and Security Questionnaires. With Loopio, teams can respond faster, improve response quality, and win more business. Loopio is one of Canada's fastest-growing tech startups. It ranked twice as one of the fastest-growing companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ list and was selected twice as one of LinkedIn's Top Startups in Canada.
For media inquiries: please contact Katie Flood, Content Marketing Manager, Loopio at media@loopio.com
Media Contact
Katie Flood, Loopio, 2898793480, media@loopio.com
SOURCE Loopio