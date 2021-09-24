TORONTO, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loopio is pleased to announce it placed No. 116 on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Loopio, the leader in RFP response software, earned its spot with growth of 475%.
"We're very proud to be included in this list of innovative Canadian companies for the third year in a row," says Zak Hemraj, CEO and Co-Founder of Loopio. "This has been a milestone year for us, as we're now serving more than 1,000 world-leading companies, and our team has grown to more than 200 Loopers. I believe our focus on people, both our customers and employees, is what continues to drive our growth year over year."
Loopio's RFP response software helps companies streamline their response process for Requests for Proposals (RFPs), Due Diligence Questionnaires, and Security Questionnaires. They're known for their easy-to-use platform, exceptional customer service, and outstanding company culture.
Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking. The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.
"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."
"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."
About Loopio:
Loopio is a Toronto-based RFP software provider that helps companies streamline their response process for RFPs, DDQs, and Security Questionnaires. With Loopio, teams can respond faster, improve response quality, and win more business. Loopio is one of Canada's fastest-growing tech startups. It ranked twice as one of the fastest-growing companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ list and was selected twice as one of LinkedIn's Top Startups in Canada. Earlier this year, Loopio raised a $200M strategic investment from Sumeru Equity Partners to strengthen their market leadership and fuel their next chapter of growth.
About The Globe and Mail:
The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.
