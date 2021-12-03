TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loopio, the leading Request for Proposal (RFP) response software provider, is proud to announce it has been named one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for 2022.
The Top Employer competition recognizes employers that have progressive HR programs and policies. Now in its 15th year, the awards set the benchmark for modern workplace best practices. Workplaces are evaluated on criteria like work atmosphere, benefits, performance management, skills development, and community involvement.
Loopio stood out for its comprehensive benefits packages, flexible vacation and remote-work policies, outstanding employee communications and recognition, and exceptional training and learning programs.
"The People team at Loopio is incredibly thoughtful about the programs we create for our employees (also known as Loopers)," says Alexis MacDonald, Loopio's Vice President of People. "Winning this award affirms that the time we take to listen to Loopers—and adapt to their feedback and changing needs—is helping us create a world-class employee experience. It also shows how well we've intentionally transformed into a remote-first workplace since going remote in 2020."
"I'm proud to see our team's incredible efforts being recognized," says Zak Hemraj, Loopio's Co-founder and CEO. "Our focus on employee growth and wellbeing has been integral to driving Loopio's success."
Loopio was founded by three friends (Zak Hemraj, Matt York, and Jafar Owainati) in 2014 with one mission in mind: to build a great, enduring company. Since then, Loopio has grown to 200 employees, serving more than 1,000 customers globally. The company has been ranked several times as one of Canada's fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Awards, and it has a GlassDoor rating of 4.9/5. Loopio raised $9M in Series A funding from OpenView Venture Partners in 2018, and a $200M strategic investment from Sumeru Equity Partners in 2021, to accelerate its growth.
About Loopio
Loopio's RFP response software helps companies streamline their response process for RFPs, DDQs, and Security Questionnaires. With Loopio, teams respond faster, improve response quality, and win more business. Serving over 1,000 customers globally, Loopio is the leading, most-loved RFP response solution in the market.
Founded in 2014, Loopio is one of Canada's fastest-growing technology startups. It has ranked twice as one of the fastest-growing companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ list, and it was also named one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers. In 2021, Loopio raised a $200M strategic investment from Sumeru Equity Partners to fuel its next stage of growth. Learn more at loopio.com.
About Canada's Top 100 Employers Competition
Canada's Top 100 Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes the organizations that lead the nation in creating exceptional places to work. For over 20 years, the project has recognized employers that lead their peers with progressive HR programs and policies.
Our aim is to make these initiatives transparent and accessible, helping Canadians discover the best practices of the nation's leading employers. We publish detailed Reasons for Selection, a distinguishing feature of the project. These reasons provide transparency in the selection of winners and help to raise the bar so that others can discover and adopt their best practices.
