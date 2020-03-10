NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loosid App, a new sober platform, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.
The list recognizes the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today's fast-changing world. This year's MIC list features 434 businesses from 39 countries.
MJ Gottlieb, Co-Founder & CEO of Loosid, states, "The Loosid family is honored to be named on the list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Loosid has grown exponentially over the past sixteen months and continues to integrate innovative features into the app. Our mission is to kill the stigma that sobriety is something to be ashamed of, but rather something to celebrate."
Loosid is a first-of-its-kind application for the sober community, welcoming anyone interested in living a sober life. Loosid aims to spread the message that sobriety is not the end of fun, but only beginning. Loosid provides its members with comprehensive features to navigate and maintain their sobriety. These components include a suite of recovery tools for those who need it most along with an assortment of features such as sober travel, events, chat groups, dating, and most notably, Loosid's newest app feature, Boozeless Guides™. The guides include an inside look at local restaurants and bars that offer alcohol-free drink options, such as mocktails, across the United States. Loosid app allows members to effortlessly find restaurants and events where they can feel safe and still have fun, without sacrificing their sobriety.
Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses on the planet and across myriad industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.
The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.
"At a time of increasing global volatility, this year's list showcases the resilience and optimism of businesses across the world. These companies are applying creativity to solve challenges within their industries and far beyond," said Fast Company senior editor Amy Farley, who oversaw the issue with deputy editor David Lidsky.
Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2020) is now available online at fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2020, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 17, 2020. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.
About Loosid:
Loosid was born out of the need to unite the sober community and bring together those people in recovery and battling addiction, as well as those who choose to live a sober lifestyle for other reasons (a combined total of over 100 million people from all walks of life). Loosid's vision is to create a comprehensive digital platform for the sober community that celebrates the sober lifestyle while at the same time providing support for those members of the community in recovery or struggling with addiction. Through Loosid, it's easy to find other people who share your perspective, who know all too well that being sober doesn't mean life has to be boring. Loosid makes it easy to find new friends and even new love, to find fun sober events and destinations, and to find groups in your community and beyond that promote sober living. All at the touch of a button.
ABOUT FAST COMPANY
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for "Magazine of the Year," Adweek's Hot List for "Hottest Business Publication," and six gold medals and 10 silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.
