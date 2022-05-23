UCLA Technology Development Group (UCLA TDG) presents the Los Angeles Bioscience Ecosystem Summit 2022 (LABEST, pronounced L-A Best). This event is the premier showcase for bioscience innovation in Southern California. A true collaboration with colleagues from across LA county, LABEST presents promising academic research, entrepreneurial faculty investigators, as well as local start-up companies. The goal is to promote awareness of the growing life science entrepreneurial ecosystem in Los Angeles in order to facilitate partnerships between academia, biopharma industry, entrepreneurs and investors.

"We are so excited to be back in-person on the thriving UCLA campus for this year's conference. LABEST brings together leaders from academia and the private sector so we can connect and grow the Los Angeles area into a major hub for innovation and entrepreneurship," said Amir Naiberg, Vice Chancellor, CEO & President, UCLA TDG.

After last year's conference was held virtually due to COVID-19, UCLA TDG is excited to be back at the UCLA Luskin Conference Center for the 2022 event. Throughout the summit, faculty members present the latest scientific breakthroughs, which may lead to the critical therapies of tomorrow. Leading bioscience translational research programs and start-ups will be showcased where Southern California Institutions have significant expertise, pioneering research and resource commitments directed towards developing innovative patient therapies.

LABEST is led by Mark Wisniewski, Senior Director, BioPharmaceuticals, UCLA TDG. He adds, "LABEST has resulted in several significant collaborations due to its focus on showcasing leading research, entrepreneurial faculty and startups across Los Angeles who are developing breakthrough therapies but need the exposure and introduction to biopharma industry and investors for new collaborations."

LABEST INFORMATION #LABEST2022 @UCLATDG

DATE: Thursday May 26, 2022

TIME: 8:00AM7:00PM Pacific Standard Time

LABEST OFFICIAL WEBPAGE: https://tdg.ucla.edu/labest-2022

REGISTRATION:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/labest-la-bioscience-ecosystem-summit-twenty-twenty-two-tickets-297151446977

WHERE: UCLA Luskin Conference Center

AGENDA: View the Latest Agenda Here

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

  • Andrei Iancu - Partner, Irell & Manella LLP & ex- Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the (USPTO)

CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS

  • In-person conference taking place over a single day at the UCLA Luskin Conference Center
  • 6 Top notch panels in the Luskin Centennial Ballroom with separate Q&A session to follow
  • 25 Professor Spotlights presenting their latest research from UCLA, City of Hope, USC, Cedars Sinai and Caltech
  • 9 Interactive Showcases
  • Los Angeles Incubator Showcase by The Lundquist Institute

LABEST SHORT TALK/PANEL DESCRIPTIONS Talk/Panel Title

Description

Keynote: FROM THE UNIVERSITY TO THE MARKET: WHY IP SAVES PATIENTS' LIVES

Andrei Iancu

Former Under Secretary of Commerce for IP, will talk about the pathway of intellectual property from academia to commercialization

Panel - AI: From Target Validation to Personalized Health

A discussion on how Artificial Intelligence is being used in today's medical field

Panel - Hospital Leaders Innovating for Future Success

Executives from UCLA Hospital System, MLK Community Healthcare, UCI Health, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai will discuss moving forward

Panel - Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategies for Recruitment and Retention in Life Science

How do you recruit, build and retain a Life Science workforce through the DEI lens?

Panel - Meet Leaders in the Business of Life Sciences

Arie Belldegrun, Chairman, Bellco Capital will host a panel of company executives who will weigh in on the life science business

Panel - CIRM Strategic Priorities and Opportunities in NeuroPsych

Disorders

Panelists from UCLA, USC, CIRM will focus on how to approach NeuroPsych disorders

Panel - Emerging LA Biopharma Companies

Hear from the newest companies that are well-funded and putting their roots down in SoCal

For more information on the LABEST schedule, please visit: https://tdg.ucla.edu/labest-2022

UCLA Technology Development Group (TDG) serves as a campus-wide gateway to UCLA innovation, research and entrepreneurship. Our mission is to:

  • Promote UCLA innovation, research, teaching and entrepreneurship to benefit society
  • Create economic value to support UCLA's scholarly and educational missions and the State of California
  • Lead UCLA's research community to bring innovation to market

Website: http://tdg.ucla.edu

