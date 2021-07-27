BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Daniel Shouhed is an expert at foregut disease and disorders that involve the upper GI tract. Median arcuate ligament syndrome, or (MALS), is a complicated, uncommon and under-diagnosed disease that often causes chronic pain in the upper part of the abdomen. People with MALS are born with their diaphragm lower than normal, causing the median arcuate ligament to compress the celiac artery, a major branch in the abdominal aorta. This pressure can cause blood flow to change and nerves to inflame and become trapped, which sends pain signals to the brain. Dr. Daniel Shouhed is a nationally renowned mentor and educator, going across the country to instruct other attending surgeons and students in robotic surgery. Patients suffering from MALS travel from around the globe to have consultations with Dr. Shouhed. With his extensive knowledge and specialized training, Dr. Shouhed is uniquely qualified to offer patients innovative robotic MALS surgery as a possible option for treatment. With the superior skill provided by Dr. Shouhed, robot-assisted MAL release can be performed safely and effectively with the avoidance of conversion events and minimal morbidity.
"It is important to be very strategic and calculated to make sure that the diagnosis is correct, and the robotic approach can then allow for a very precise and delicate dissection with release of the MAL," says Dr. Shouhed.
More about Dr. Daniel Shouhed:
Dr. Shouhed graduated from UCSD School of Medicine and completed his general surgery residency at Cedars Sinai, where he developed his passion for minimally invasive surgery of the gastrointestinal tract. He then went on to complete fellowship training in metabolic (bariatric), endocrine and minimally invasive surgery at Mount Sinai Hospital. Dr. Shouhed was immediately recruited back to join the division of Minimally Invasive GI Surgery at Cedars Sinai Hospital. He is the associate director of the Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery fellowship, co-director of the Multi-disciplinary Adrenal program at Cedars Sinai and has also been appointed the director of the Robotic Catalyst program. Dr. Shouhed has presented his work and been invited to speak at numerous national and international conferences and meetings. He has published over 40 peer-reviewed journal articles and chapters in the Journal of JAMA Surgery, JACS and other reputable journals, including several articles specifically on MALS.
Dr. Shouhed has two practice locations in the Los Angeles area, at 2121 Santa Monica Blvd in Santa Monica, CA, (310)-904-6647 and 250 N. Robertson Blvd #106 in Beverly Hills, CA, (310)-890-5834. For more information, please call or visit http://www.drdannyshouhed.com.
Media Contact
Natasha Moradzadeh, Danny Shouhed, M.D., (310) 890-5834, natasha@socalroboticsurgeon.com
SOURCE Danny Shouhed, M.D.