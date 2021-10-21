LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DwellWell, the company that delivers education, a suite of decision tools, and access to top real estate experts, officially launches today to give homebuyers more control throughout the home buying process. The new home buying experience is available now at dwellwell.com.
64% of millennial homebuyers experience regret after purchasing a home, which is not a big surprise. Buying a home has traditionally gone hand-in-hand with feeling confused, signing countless documents, and continuously doling out cash along the way. DwellWell solves this by providing a guided experience that empowers homebuyers through each step of the home buying process, turning a frustrating experience into a fun one. DwellWell is currently available in California with plans to rapidly expand throughout the country. Homebuyers outside of California can join a buyer waitlist.
DwellWell is backed by a 1.5 million dollar seed round led by the Female Innovators Lab by Barclays and Anthemis and angel investors from organizations including Twitter, Reddit, Credit Karma, Kickstarter, HubSpot, and Tribe Capital, DwellWell is the latest company shifting power to consumers by removing the information asymmetry of the traditional process. "We're taking a complicated and secretive process and making it much easier for the average homebuyer to understand and navigate. Basically TurboTax for home buying––we take a painful, complicated process and break it down into easy steps," said Samantha Carow, CTO of DwellWell, formerly an Engineering Manager at Reddit. Kester Keating, Head of US Principal Investments at Barclays added, "We were really impressed by the founding team and we can't wait to see what DwellWell do next."
DwellWell believes part of improving the home buying process means empowering real estate agents as well as buyers. Real estate agents often spend a lot of time getting first-time buyers up to speed and prepared to buy their first home. DwellWell handles all of this prep work before matching carefully vetted agents (they call them Super Agents) and fully prepared buyers at the perfect moment for both of them.
"There has been an exciting shift in who is buying homes. Buyers are more diverse, more mobile, and more informed than ever. And just like other industries, we are seeing a shift where buyers do a lot of research, use data to help them make decisions, and expect a consultative rather than high-pressure sales experience," said Matt Canzoneri, Cofounder and CEO of DwellWell. "DwellWell is here to make the home buying process work for everybody, especially for the person who is actually parting with their hard earned money."
DwellWell plans to expand into additional states in 2022 with aims toward a nationwide offering. "From day one we've been impressed with co-founders Sam Carow and Matt Canzoneri and their ability to rapidly execute as well as their leadership in creating such a strong company culture from the onset. This has been evidenced not only by their traction but the recruitment of top-tier talent perfectly suited to demystify home buying," said Katie Palencsar, Managing Director at Anthemis Group. "We continue to be excited about the massive market opportunity surrounding this problem and DwellWell's impact as they continue to scale."
"We are very excited that DwellWell has joined the Female Innovators Lab by Barclays and Anthemis,'' said Mariquit Corcoran, Managing Director and Chief Innovation Officer at Barclays. "We can't wait to see the team continue to grow with the support of the Lab and innovate the first-time home buying process."
Check out a happier home buying experience at dwellwell.com
About DwellWell
DwellWell is an online platform for home buyers that gives them the most transparent, enjoyable experience through a guided process that includes education, access to resources, and connections to the best real estate experts. DwellWell Super Agents gain high-intent home buyer leads that are looking to make a purchase in their region quickly. DwellWell creates delighted home buyers and successful real estate agents automatically.
Media Contact
Josh Ades, DwellWell, 6198844600, josh@dwellwell.com
SOURCE DwellWell