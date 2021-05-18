LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blake Johnson, co-founder and former chairman of Byte®, announced today that he has made a $5,000 donation to the C5 Youth Foundation of Southern California (C5LA). The contribution will be used to help expand academic resources and opportunities to youth in under-resourced Los Angeles communities.
The funds will go directly to the organization's C5LA's College Access, Persistence & Success programs (CAPS). Their program is designed to prepare under-resourced, high potential youth in Los Angeles to graduate from high school and succeed in college by providing life-changing experiences that help them develop the social, emotional and cultural capital necessary for educational success.
"As an organization, our mission is to change the odds for high-potential teens from under-resourced communities by inspiring them to pursue personal success, while preparing them for leadership roles in school, college, work and their communities," said Miguel Duncan-Galvez Bravo, Director of Development at C5LA. "The donation from Blake Johnson will support our year-round, cohort-based, College Access, Persistence & Success programs (CAPS) — a multi-year design that focuses on experiential learning, leadership development, academic guidance, college preparation, community service and career planning."
Johnson, a successful serial entrepreneur, has founded and sold numerous businesses that exceed $1.1 billion in valuations, including Currency Capital, IM Capital Access, and Byte®. In addition to his entrepreneurial ventures, Johnson is an active philanthropist and a significant benefactor of organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, The Boy Scouts of America, the International Justice Mission, and MOCA Los Angeles. To date, Johnson has donated a total of $600,000 to various charitable organizations.
Johnson is excited to contribute to C5LA and hopes that it will give youth access to the same resources that helped pave his path to success:
"As someone who grew up in a small town with its own limits, I understand the significance of opportunity and how it plays in feeding one's dreams. I know that many of our youth do not achieve all they are capable of because they have neither the support system to feed those dreams, nor the opportunity to pursue them," said Johnson. "C5LA's mission to provide leadership skills and instill confidence in our community's youth aligns with the valued tools that benefitted me as a young man. Their cause is important to me because I so deeply want everyone to experience the educational support and preparation to reach their goals."
Visit https://www.c5la.org/ to learn more about C5LA, and https://blakebjohnson.com/ to learn more about Blake Johnson.
