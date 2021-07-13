REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) announced today that it is turning to Alcatraz AI, the building access control technology developer, to provide touchless, badgeless building access for all for all staff at their home, Banc of California Stadium. Alcatraz's facial authentication technology provides a frictionless access control experience that is more secure and hygienic. The technology reduces touchpoints while streamlining building access protocols, and provides LAFC with a future-proof security solution.
As businesses begin resuming on-site operations, health and safety is top-of-mind. According to one survey, two-thirds of employees have safety concerns as they return to on-site workplace participation, prompting business leaders to take steps to improve their holistic safety landscape.
The football Club is deploying Alcatraz AI's facial authentication technology to replace or augment badges for physical security and access control. This technology will be implemented in all LAFC facilities, allowing the club to more successfully resume on-site operations after the recent pandemic. With touchless entry, operations leaders can account for access security while also accommodating new pandemic-inspired health and safety protocols.
"Touchless access using facial authentication increases building security and user convenience. In today's operational reality, it also enhances health and safety measures by reducing touchpoints and enabling robust contact tracing programs," said Tina D'Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. "We are here to help companies secure physical spaces, helping them confidently resume on-site operations, and we are excited to support LAFC in their efforts," she adds.
"We are excited to work with the Alcatraz team to bring the future of security to all LAFC facilities," explains Christian Lau, LAFC's Chief Technology Officer. "We will be implementing the touch-less building/space access solutions for our personnel to automate contact tracing and real-time mitigation all in one device."
For more information on Alcatraz AI access control solutions, visit http://www.alcatraz.ai.
About Alcatraz AI:
Alcatraz AI transforms access control by leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics to make powerful decisions at the edge, where your face becomes your credential. Alcatraz's facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection enable enterprises to innovate and future-proof their security strategy. Our state-of-the-art product, the Rock, is designed to be easy to deploy on any access control system, providing an enterprise-grade security solution to protect businesses, people and assets. Visit http://www.alcatraz.ai/ for more information and follow the company's updates on LinkedIn.
About Los Angeles Football Club:
The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) began play in 2018 and is the newest MLS soccer club serving the greater Los Angeles area. The 2019 Supporter's Shield Champion, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC's ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology and media. LAFC is invested in the world's game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000 seat Banc of California Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles.
