LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- You, Only Virtual, Inc. (YOV), the Los Angeles based tech startup innovating in afterlife communications, has been granted its second U.S. patent in three months. The first patent granted was for augmented reality persona simulation. The latest patent is considered the "engine" of the YOV platform and achieves a total of 19 ½ years of patent protection for the new tech startup—which is the first to go to market with such technology.
"This announcement is major," states the founder and CEO of YOV, Justin Harrison. "This Patent is the actual engine behind keeping one's personality alive even after they've passed away. Our technology truly opens the door to redefining what death means. To borrow from Neil Armstrong, this is one small step for our company and one giant leap for mankind," Harrison shares.
The Computer Implemented Essence Generation patent offers IP protection for YOV to develop and launch the world's first platform to generate authentic personas for the purpose of maintaining connection between loved ones posthumously.
In March 2021 YOV announced it was inviting individuals to request an invite to join the beta version of the app when it goes live. The app is slated to go live in beta form by May 26th with over 7,000 subscribers anxiously waiting to begin messaging their loved ones using the YOV messaging app.
"We're not asking anyone to adopt new technology," Harrison affirms. "Families already message each other. We're simply encouraging families to message on the YOV app so that they have the option to create a virtual persona should they want to. While you're messaging and talking as you normally would, in the background, YOV is analyzing and archiving communication patterns so that when the time comes, a family can activate one or more virtual personas that are as complex and context-sensitive as the individuals they emulate," says Harrison.
YOV is the only company worldwide creating unique, personality-based personas derived from actual, permission-based communication, for the purpose of offering one a sense of comfort and connection. The granting of YOV's second U.S. patent is a sign that the company is on the right track in thinking about the future uses of its technology. The company's rapidly growing number of subscribers is evidence that YOV has developed a platform and service that resonate with individuals worldwide—both now and in the hereafter.
"Our ultimate goal is to eliminate the void left when loved ones pass away. Our technology will make it so that we never have to say goodbye," promises Harrison.
About YOV
Based in Los Angeles, California, You, Only Virtual, Inc. (YOV) is a digital afterlife platform that recognizes the unique bonds between loved ones and enables authentic, posthumous one-on-one communications. YOV utilizes proprietary, fully patented technology— powered by interaction-centric machine learning algorithms— to analyze both real-time and archived message threads in order to build virtual personas that are virtually as complex and context-sensitive as the individuals they emulate. Virtual personas are seamlessly introduced in existing messaging channels, enabling uninterrupted connection to a loved one after they have passed. To learn more, or to join the YOV beta, visit http://www.WhatisYOV.com. For media inquiries, please contact Anita S. Lane at AnitaSLane@SenseiCommunications.com or 313.447.9083.
