LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MGO Private Wealth is pleased to announce the promotion of Louis Barajas, current Chief Strategy Officer at MGO Private Wealth, to President of MGO Private Wealth. Calling on his 30 years of experience in private wealth management, including as a business founder and author of books on financial planning, Louis will focus on delivering his signature best-in-class wealth management experiences to the firm's clients. He is based in Irvine, California and Miami, Florida.
"Louis' passion for his clients is unmatched, looking beyond the balance in their bank accounts to show them how to use their finances to best enrich their lives," said Robert Roman, CEO of MGO Private Wealth. "His compassion and ambition will lead MGO Private Wealth into the future of wealth management, which is increasingly diverse in terms of the people we serve and the solutions they require."
Throughout his career, Louis has worn many hats: business manager, philanthropist, writer, professor, advisor. For MGO Private Wealth, he manages the personal finances for influential American and Latin celebrities, athletes, executives, and other high-net-worth and high-income individuals. He has been featured on Variety magazine's Elite Business Managers list and for the last five years, he has appeared on Billboard magazine's Top Business Manager's list.
Louis enjoys giving back and was recognized with the prestigious Heart of Financial Planning Award by the Financial Planning Association, where he also served as the first minority member on the national board. He was named Small Business Journalist of the Year by the Los Angeles Office of the Small Business Administration and one of America's Top Advisors by Money Magazine.
"The wealth management industry has a history of focusing almost exclusively on established wealth, ignoring the needs of an emerging population of wealth creators. MGO Private Wealth takes a different approach, providing tailored services to those who have established their legacy and those who are just beginning their journey of wealth creation," Louis said. "For many of our younger clients, that requires acting as a consumer advocate, especially for those individuals from underrepresented communities. We are proud to provide multidimensional financial planning to those who have recently found success and believe this approach is essential to the future of wealth management."
As a teacher and writer, Louis has served as an adjunct professor for financial planning and published five books on personal finance and entrepreneurship. His sixth book, The Go-Better Entrepreneur, will be released early next year.
About MGO Private Wealth
MGO Private Wealth provides comprehensive wealth management services to help clients plan, grow and protect their financial legacy. Our two principals have 55+ years combined experience in private wealth. We take a disciplined, holistic and multidimensional approach to customize services for every client. Our unique approach has positioned us as a trusted advisor for a variety of clients: high net worth individuals, family offices, business leaders, entrepreneurs, entertainment, sports and media including athletes, artists, and entertainers.
ABOUT MGO LLP
One of the fastest growing professional services firms in the country, MGO combines deep industry expertise with proven accounting and advisory solutions to deliver tangible results. Our clients range from global technology and life science leaders to public companies and innovative start-ups – from the largest government entities in the country, to the biggest names in entertainment. MGO is ranked as one of the top CPA firms in the nation by Accounting Today and Inside Public Accounting, and the firm was awarded the 'Best of Accounting' designation in Client Satisfaction by the independent research firm.
