SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of Louisville, KY has deployed a public-facing NextRequest records requests portal that allows citizens to submit FOIA requests to the City electronically. Through the portal, citizens are able to submit requests to over 30 departments including Police, EMS, Emergency Services, and the Ethics Commission. The Metro Global Government who handles the requests, processes, tracks, and fulfills requests submitted to the public portal with NextRequest's software.
Louisville receives 3,200 requests per year, and that number is steadily increasing. Before NextRequest, the government was in need of a reliable solution that allowed for better tracking, transparency, and functionality.
"NextRequest has streamlined not only our workflow but our communication both internally and externally. Everything is condensed. All the communication is there," says Robin Berry, Director of Records Compliance. "[The] reporting tool saves time, we no longer have to create excel spreadsheets from scratch. Creating a report in NextRequest is simple and fast with a couple of clicks."
As the leading provider of records request management and archiving software in the public sector, NextRequest enables local and state governments, law enforcement agencies, and special districts throughout the country to save time, increase compliance, and decrease costs associated with record request management.
Visit the city of Louisville's NextRequest portal at https://louisvillemetrogov-ky.nextrequest.com/
For more information on NextRequest's free Basic Package for local and state governments, email info@nextrequest.com or call 833.698.7778.
