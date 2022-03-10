GLENDALE, Ariz., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HammerTech, the Compliance, Risk and Safety software platform for construction, announces the release of a new mobile Pre Task Planner solution. The innovative mobile solution coaches crews through effective task planning for higher jobsite production, less re-work costs and improved hazard control to lower injuries and incidents—protecting insurance premiums.
The ongoing pursuit of higher production and margin protection while balancing growth is a top common construction industry goal.
The challenge is doing this while keeping teams safe and without adding processes and complexity.
HammerTech recognized there was the need for a field solution to connect daily plans with existing safety processes and trade partners—all in one place. HammerTech's Control Tower technology makes field processes more valuable and shares real-time insights across organizations to lower injury and incident risk while improving productivity, the accuracy of cost and schedule forecasts, and ultimately improving profitability.
Designed specifically for the North American construction market, the Pre Task Planner empowers crews with a simplified daily task planner that uses customizable templates and mobile access to Job Hazard Analysis, permits and equipment to improve coordination. Hazard control suggestions facilitate conversations and help supervisors get buy-in to the works plan to reduce incidents and potential claims by up to 35%.
"The release of the recent PTP module was a perfect fit for the HammerTech Compliance, Risk and Safety platform," said Ron Babich, CRO of HammerTech.
"The ability for jobsites to collaborate around pre-task plans while connecting construction teams on a single platform avoids the pitfalls of point solutions while empowering the industry to leverage integrated Pre Task Planner insights across teams like project management and finance and tech stacks."
Utilized by ENR Top 20 firms, the Pre Task Planner optimizes work plans and improves quality to reduce re-work costs. The key is to harness the expertise of trade partners who know their craft and work methods better than anyone else. Through flexible templates, task lists and virtual work zones, craft contribute to work plans stepping through the exact work method, materials required and location-specific considerations which improves production rates by up to 16%.
"HammerTech's Pre Task Planner empowers trades with mobile jobsite information at their fingertips, including JHAs and permits. Mobile PTP's will improve conversations about hazard reduction and optimize work methods. Plus, we see conversations happening as frequently as we need them to. We expect to reduce injury risk significantly and improve productivity," said Tim Hill, GSP, EHS Director, CRB Group.
HammerTech has worked closely with customers to understand and increase the value of their existing compliance, risk and safety process. Taking the lessons from the field along with white glove implementation, attention to customer success, and a highly customizable platform has created powerful synergy between technology and construction project stakeholders.
The result is better CRS transparency across every project and a foundation for continuous improvement that ultimately improves productivity and profits for HammerTech customers.
The HammerTech Pre Task Planner is available now. Here you can find helpful resources to improve your daily planning or schedule a meeting with a specialist to see how you can get more out of your CRS processes.
About HammerTech
HammerTech's Compliance Risk and Safety Control Tower helps Owners, Engineers, and Contractors turn risk reduction into a work-winning play improving productivity and profit. Increase the value of existing processes and improve productivity by up to 16% with an integrated platform that shares insights across your organization and tech stack. Inspections, incidents, pre task plans, labor hours, daily reports and more are managed in one place improving compliance to reduce injury risk and insurance costs by up to 35%. With HammerTech's powerful Jobsite IQ Scheduling, Project Management and Finance teams prevent delays, improve forecasts and reduce costs to win work and grow your business.
