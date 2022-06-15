The new PI motorized stage family is designed for multi-axis stacking, with optional linear encoder and a compact folded drive train option.

AUBURN, Mass., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI introduces the new L-836 Stepper Motor Linear Slides, a newly designed motorized linear translation stage family that combines high performance, small dimensions, and low cost of ownership. These compact micro-positioning translation stages are driven by a robust, direct-drive rotary stepper motor, available as in-line design and folded drive train design for reduced overall length.

Ball Screw Drive, Optional Digital Linear Encoder for Direct Position Measurement

Due to the efficient, low-friction ball screw and robust, high performance, brushless stepper motor direct drive, the precision linear translation tables achieve relatively high velocity of 40mm/sec and are well suited for automation applications in industry and research. The precision guiding system makes use of low friction, high performance cross roller bearings, capable of handling loads to 150N (33lbs). The stage can handle push/pull loads of 75N (16lbs).

High Resolution, Repeatability, High Load

When operated in micro-step mode, minimum incremental motion of 0.3 micrometers is achieved. Even higher positioning precision, higher resolution and repeatability is available with optional digital linear encoders, removing backlash and reversal play due to the direct position measuring optical read head.

XY and XYZ Multi-Axis Stage Combinations

The L-836 stepper motor linear slides were designed with multi-axis motion applications in mind. The moving table platform can be removed, reducing the profile, and an Y stage can be directly bolted on to provide XY linear motion, without the need for additional mounting adapters. When space is limited, as it often is in motorized precision automation applications, the folded motor option reduces length providing a significant advantage.

When Ultra-High Speed is Required

For ultra-high speed applications with extreme accelerations, PI offers industrial long travel linear motor slides such as the V-855 and V-857 compact linear module series with long travel ranges to 1200mm and very high velocity to 5m/sec.

Application Fields

The new L-836 family of stepper motor linear slides are designed for use in laser materials processing, test & inspection, electronics manufacturing, optical cable manufacturing, optics assembly, quantum photonics, silicon photonics, advanced manufacturing, and additive manufacturing.

PI Americas

http://www.pi-usa.us | info@pi-usa.us | (508) 832-3456

Applications Blog | Videos | Twitter | LinkedIn

Media Contact

Low cost linear stages: High performance, small dimensions, PI (Physik Instrumente) LP, (508) 832-3456, press-release@pi-usa.us

Twitter

 

SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.