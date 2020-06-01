MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help keep Pros working, Lowe's unveils the first step in its previously announced $25 million commitment to support small businesses with the launch of Lowe's for Pros JobSIGHT powered by Streem, an augmented video chat service that allows Pros to conduct virtual home visits with customers. With more people staying at home, the need to keep homes running safely has never been more important. This new offering allows Pros the ability to interact with homeowners and clients without entering their homes, which expands their job opportunities.
The service combines video, computer vision and augmented reality capabilities (AR) to help Pros evaluate repair and maintenance projects. During virtual consultations, Lowe's for Pros JobSIGHT provides Pros the ability to video chat with customers, troubleshoot, quickly detect serial numbers and product details, and review a one-page summary to address follow-up needs – all without being in the customer's home.
The new service further demonstrates Lowe's ongoing commitment to improving and modernizing its technology and offering the latest innovation to consumers, especially in increasingly touchless ways.
Lowe's for Pros JobSIGHT is available for free to Lowe's for Pros Loyalty Program members beginning today through Oct 31. Pros can sign up on LowesForPros.com/ProLoyalty. During this time, Pros can also save five percent off every day on eligible purchases plus zero interest for 60 days when using their Lowe's Business Account (LBA) or extended terms when using their Lowe's Accounts Receivable (LAR). This announcement builds on previous efforts to support Pros, including a dedicated Pro shopping hour from 6:00 – 7:00 a.m., curbside loading, delivery to Pro jobsites, and small business grants.
"We rely on Pros now more than ever to keep our homes and businesses safely up and running, which is why we are working hard to build new ways to keep Pros working and to be the new home for Pros both now and into the future," said Fred Stokes, senior vice president of Pro Sales and Services for Lowe's. "Today's announcement with Streem is just the first of many ways we will provide Pros new and innovative options to connect with their customers while social distancing. We will continue to invest in expanded Pro product offerings and prioritize services and partnerships to help run and grow their businesses."
Lowe's for Pros JobSIGHT also allows Pros to identify parts to order and troubleshoot issues all from their phone, saving the need for an initial in-home visit. Pros can use the on-screen laser pointer and AR quick-draw tools to guide customers through a virtual consultation, and in some cases, might even help the customer complete a simple repair themselves. After a session, Pros can review a shareable one-page summary, including full video and audio, hi-res photos and notes to address follow-up needs. Lowe's for Pros JobSIGHT is designed to be as accessible as possible to Pros and their customers. To that end, the experience works entirely through a mobile web browser – no app download required – and is compatible with most modern iPhones, iPads and Android devices.
"The partnership between Lowe's and Streem addresses the immediate needs of Pros and consumers at a time when safely providing essential home services has become more important than ever," said Rex Tibbens, chief executive officer of Frontdoor, the parent company of Streem. "By leveraging Streem's proprietary technology, Pros can conduct thorough, contactless consultations efficiently, accurately and conveniently."
Lowe's invested $340 million in the first quarter of 2020 in financial support for its associates, healthcare workers and first responders. Lowe's has also committed $50 million in support for local communities. To sign up for Lowe's for Pros Loyalty Program and access Lowe's for Pros JobSIGHT powered by Streem, please visit LowesForPros.com/ProLoyalty.
About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.
About Streem
Streem LLC's mission is to make the world's expertise more accessible. Using augmented reality (AR), computer vision and machine learning, Streem makes communication between consumers and brands more efficient, more accurate, and more convenient - all while providing contextual insights to the brand. Streem provides a full platform (SDK and Web) that enables remote video collaboration, offers simple AR tools to make that experience as valuable as being on-site, and automatically captures relevant project or product data to better arm experts with the information they need. Streem is part of the Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) portfolio which also includes four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as Candu Home Solutions, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ approximately 60,000 technicians.