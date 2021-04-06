DENVER, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Loxo Announced the launch of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Operations and welcomed Mark Leigh, a former Indeed Senior Sales Executive. The move to establish strategic business functions in Europe was in response to accommodate soaring demand for Loxo's Talent Intelligence Platform in the EMEA region.
The company's new office comes at an ideal time to support Loxo's rapid growth and expansion while taking advantage of the highly skilled labor market in the region. The company aims to triple the number of employees over the next twelve months while also establishing a local presence in several European countries across all customer-supporting functions, including sales, account management, customer success, solutions consulting, professional services, and member support.
"We're excited to expand our presence outside of North America with our first European office," said Matt Chambers, Loxo's CEO and founder. "We've already established customer relationships in the region, and look forward to serving them locally as we grow our European and global business. The market opportunity for Loxo's state-of-the-art Talent Intelligence platform in the EMEA region is massive. We felt there was no better way to demonstrate our deep commitment to current and future customers than by setting up European operations. Mark was the perfect addition to the Loxo team and he will play a key role as we ramp up."
"The recruitment industry is currently evolving. Loxo's end-to-end recruitment platform is at the forefront of this evolution. When I first saw a demo of Loxo, I realized I was looking at the future of recruitment and at that moment I knew I had to get aboard this rocket ship. I want to be on the right side of recruitment history, said Mark Leigh, Senior Account Executive, Loxo.
I'm deeply passionate about empowering recruiters and talent acquisition teams to be able to work more efficiently. I'm equally as passionate about helping drive true value and ROI for the organizations that I consult with. Loxo will allow me to do exactly that and I can't wait to begin introducing it to the EMEA recruiting and talent acquisition community."
Loxo is the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in artificial intelligence recruitment automation software. Loxo's best-in-class enterprise SaaS platform combines proprietary data solutions, AI candidate sourcing, ranking and matching with a state-of-the-art ATS and Recruiting CRM. The platform includes personal contact information and a talent graph of over 600 million people. Loxo makes finding and hiring the very best possible talent faster and easier than ever before. Learn why more than 4000 recruiting organizations and talent acquisition teams across the globe trust Loxo or for more information, visit Loxo.
