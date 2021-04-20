DENVER, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loxo, the #1 AI-based Recruiting CRM and a global leader in artificial intelligence recruitment automation software, today announced the company has received its SOC 2 Type II certification. SOC 2 is one of the most comprehensive evaluations of a company's information security controls, attesting to the highest data privacy, data protections and security extent possible. This achievement in security compliance validates Loxo's commitment to the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the data and personal information of its clients and their candidates.
"We take data privacy and security very seriously at Loxo," said Ilia Cheishvili, Loxo's Chief Technology Officer. "Our customers and their data are incredibly important to us. Everyone who touches our platform should feel, and know, that their information is secure and private. The security architecture of our platform goes well beyond compliance to safeguard our customers' and company's assets and information. We're proud to be independently recognized by an accredited third-party for the high standard to which we hold our solution and our company. Receiving these formal certifications confirms Loxo's ownership and diligence to meeting these important security standards."
Conducted by Johanson Group LLP, a Colorado-based advisory firm, the audit confirms that Loxo's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 requirements. SOC 2 Type II is a deep audit lasting a minimum of 6 months, where an accredited third-party auditor closely examines a company's information systems, business processes and designs to ensure they meet five principles of trust established by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA): security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 certification is awarded to businesses who demonstrate their ability to meet the institute's high standards in each of those categories. The certification underscores Loxo's commitment to safeguarding customer data—and their candidates' data—over time.
The SOC 2 Type II certifications compliment Loxo's established commitment to privacy and security measures Loxo has incorporated into its infrastructure. Loxo already emphasizes GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) compliance, but this latest one is very exciting. SOC 2 Type II is an important industry standard, and the highest level of third party security and data privacy auditing possible. This certification verifies that Loxo's current and future customers can be confident about their data security and integrity.
To coincide with SOC 2 Type II, Loxo recently introduced new systems and tools to help their customers effortlessly maintain compliance under the GDPR and eliminate much of the administrative burden while processing the sensitive data of EU and US citizens.
As talent organizations continue to digitize their workflow processes, it's increasingly critical for technology partners to maintain secure systems and internal controls that are an extension of its clients' infrastructure and the individuals they interact with daily. These recent achievements in security allow Loxo's clients' peace of mind, knowing their platform can deliver "out-of-the-box," enterprise-grade security that adheres to industry-leading standards.
About Loxo
Loxo is the #1 AI-based Recruiting CRM and global leader in artificial intelligence recruitment automation software. Loxo's best-in-class enterprise SaaS platform combines proprietary data solutions, AI candidate sourcing, ranking and matching with a state-of-the-art ATS and Recruiting CRM. The platform includes personal contact information and a talent graph of over 600 million people. Loxo makes finding and hiring the very best possible talent faster and easier than ever before. Learn why more than 4,000 organizations and talent acquisition teams across the globe trust Loxo or for more information on Loxo's GDPR guidelines and best practices, visit Loxo.
Media Contact
Dan, Loxo, +1 954.681.0724, dan@loxo.co
SOURCE Loxo