DENVER, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loxo, the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in AI recruitment automation software used by over 4,000 customers across six continents, announced the appointment of James Eaton as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. James joins the executive management team during a period of rapid growth and brings over 21 years of global sales and operations experience at leading-edge startups.
"You won't come across many enterprise SaaS sales leaders with the range of experience, sales acumen, consistency of performance and indefatigable tenacity that James has," said Matt Chambers, Loxo's CEO.
"James has an extensive track record of building profitable revenue streams and accelerating net new client acquisition initiatives from early growth through a successful IPO. From founding and exiting his own company, being a top individual enterprise sales executive for 20+ years, to scaling multiple go-to-market teams from inception to $XXXM+ across half a dozen industries. He's consistently led sales teams and built playbooks to deliver extraordinary outcomes across SMB, MM, and large Enterprise organizations in highly competitive and varied sales environments. We couldn't be more excited to have James joining at this stage."
James's responsibilities will encompass global sales team leadership, accelerating Loxo's revenue including expanding into new geographic territories, developing new channels, and contributing to Loxo's overall business strategy.
Prior to joining Loxo, James gained expertise growing and leading high performance sales teams in North America for LumApps, MetaCommunications, and others.
"I am honored to join the Loxo team and help to build on their solid foundation," said James Eaton, SVP Global Sales. "Loxo is perfectly positioned to help professional recruiting, executive search, RPO and talent acquisition teams transform their organizations. I'm excited to help our customers revolutionize the way they work and contribute towards our ambitious objectives of being the leading recruiting and sourcing platform worldwide."
