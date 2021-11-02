CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loyalty360, the association for customer loyalty, is proud to share the winners of the 2021 Loyalty360 Awards, which were announced on October 27 during the annual Loyalty360 Loyalty Expo in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"The awards recognize brands that are building stronger and deeper loyalty with their customers in a proactive, meaningful, and—most importantly—measurable way," says Mark Johnson, Loyalty360 CEO. "Loyalty360 awarded finalists in 15 categories, each representing a key facet of a brand's customer loyalty focus."
Winners for the prestigious Loyalty360 360 Degree Award were also announced during the ceremony. This award recognizes the brands with the best overall weighted average finishes across multiple categories, as well as the suppliers that had the highest weighted average with single or multiple clients across categories.
The winners for the 2021 Loyalty360 Awards were:
B2B Customer Loyalty
- Platinum: Bank of America
- Gold: The Home Depot
- Silver: Verizon
- Bronze: Crunch Fitness
Innovation in Personalization
- Platinum: Tim Hortons
- Gold: SCENE
- Silver: Bank of America
- Bronze: Michaels
Customer Loyalty Innovation and Transformation
- Platinum: Hertz
- Gold: Chipotle
- Silver: Air Canada
- Bronze: Foot Locker
Program Partnerships
- Platinum: Ooredoo Qatar
- Gold: Ally Financial
- Silver: Bal Harbour Shops
- Bronze: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Honorable Mention: The Vitamin Shoppe
Employee Engagement and Impact
- Platinum: Best Western Hotels & Resorts
- Gold: Otterbox
- Silver: Rexall
- Bronze: Overstock
Customer Insights & Metrics
- Platinum: Michaels
- Gold: American Eagle Outfitters
- Silver: Wawa
- Bronze: Johnson & Johnson
Creative Campaign
- Platinum: Best Western Hotels & Resorts
- Gold: American Eagle Outfitters
- Silver: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Bronze: Galerija Mall
Customer Loyalty Strategy
- Platinum: Tim Hortons
- Gold: Del Taco
- Silver: Lenovo
- Bronze: Caesars Entertainment
- Honorable Mention: American Eagle Outfitters
Loyalty Program Design
- Platinum: Ford
- Gold: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Silver: The North Face
- Bronze: Caesars Entertainment
Technology and Trends
- Platinum: 7-Eleven
- Gold: Metrolink
- Silver: Certified Angus Beef
- Bronze: Ally Financial
- Honorable Mention: Overstock
Incentive and Reward Design
- Platinum: Lincoln
- Gold: Shell
- Silver: LG
- Bronze: Foot Locker
- Honorable Mention: Price Chopper Market 32
Social, Community, and Customer Advocacy
- Platinum: Certified Angus Beef
- Gold: Ally Financial
- Silver: Intesa Sanpaolo
- Bronze: Price Chopper Market 32
Social Impact and CSR
- Platinum: New Seasons Market
- Gold: 7-Eleven
- Silver: Sleep Number
- Bronze: TELUS
CX Strategy
- Platinum: Sleep Number
- Gold: XL Axiata
- Silver: The Vitamin Shoppe
- Bronze: TELUS
- Honorable Mention: SCENE
Mobile-First Customer Experience
- Platinum: Ford
- Gold: 7-Eleven
- Silver: El Pollo Loco
- Bronze: Woolworths
- Honorable Mention: 7 Leaves
360 Degree (Supplier)
- Platinum: The Lacek Group
- Gold: Brierley
- Silver: Cheetah Digital
- Bronze: Clutch
360 Degree (Brand)
- Platinum (tie): Ford, Tim Hortons, and Best Western Hotels & Resorts
- Bronze: 7-Eleven
In September, brand finalists for each category were chosen by a board of judges comprised of Loyalty360 members, which represents some of the top minds in customer loyalty. During the conference, each of the selected finalists delivered a short presentation on their brand's award entry, after which conference attendees voted for what they felt represented platinum, gold, silver, bronze, and honorable mention (if applicable) winners in each category.
"The Loyalty Expo and the Loyalty360 Awards are crucial pieces of our mission at Loyalty360," Johnson says. "We hear from attendees time and time again that the case studies presented by these finalists are among the best stories of the event, and this year we were thrilled to have the final presentations back in person. The 2021 Loyalty360 Award finalists have proven their dedication to loyalty through one or more of the most important facets we put forth as this year's categories. From their internal commitment to the qualitative and quantitative metrics supporting their efforts, these award winners are in the vanguard of customer loyalty and experience."
Carly Stemmer Ivory, Vice President of Marketing at Loyalty360, added, "With 44 unique brands selected as finalists over 15 categories, the 2021 Awards were one of the most competitive sets of awards yet. This year's finalists come from a variety of industries and have shared a wide range of loyalty and customer experience strategies, programs, and initiatives in their submissions and presentations. The interest and variety in this year's awards speak volumes about the growing interest in customer loyalty and suggest that there is not a one-size-fits-all approach or solution that can define a brand's success. Brands' unique insights and stories are what makes their participation in the Loyalty360 Awards great, and we look forward to their journeys and continued success."
