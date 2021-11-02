CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loyalty360, the association for customer loyalty, announced the winners for its Best in Class Awards, which were awarded in a ceremony on October 26 during the second day of the 2021 Loyalty360 Loyalty Expo.
"The objective of the Loyalty360 Best in Class Awards is to recognize Loyalty360 members for not only their continued commitment to the customer loyalty industry, but also for program, process, and platform excellence within," says said Mark Johnson, CEO of Loyalty360. "The awards recognize the top tier of Loyalty360 members across twelve categories, which include industry-leading brands, their loyalty programs, customer loyalty strategies and teams, as well as leading customer loyalty agencies and technologies."
Winners were chosen by the Loyalty360 editorial staff, analysts, and feedback from Loyalty360 Award judges. Nominations were based on several factors, including Loyalty360 Award entries, nominations from other members of Loyalty360 (supplier, partner, and brand), in-depth feature interviews for Loyalty Management magazine, overall program impact, approach, and program performance, as well as active industry and association involvement over the past 18 months.
The winners are as follows:
Partnerships
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Sony
- AARP
- Caesars Entertainment
- Sleep Number
- Ally Financial
- Verizon
Customer Focus
- American Eagle Outfitters
- L'Oreal
- Sony
- Bank of America
- Wawa
- Best Western Hotels & Resorts
- Donatos
Customer Experience Strategy
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Hibbett Sports
- Adidas
- Chipotle
- Wawa
- Sephora
- The Vitamin Shoppe
Employee Focus
- Ally Financial
- Overstock
- Best Western Hotels & Resorts
- Donatos
- The Vitamin Shoppe
Program Strategy & Design
- DSW
- Bank of America
- American Eagle Outfitters
- TELUS
- Floor & Decor
- Sephora
- Foot Locker
- Caesars Entertainment
Customer Experience Team
- Certified Angus Beef
- 7-Eleven
- American Eagle Outfitters
- AARP
- Casey's
- Verizon
- SCENE
Agency & Strategy
- Brierley
- The Lacek Group
- Baesman
- Kobie
- Cheetah Digital
- Deloitte
- ICF Next
- Prizelogic
- Brandmovers
Technology
- Brierley
- Loyalty Methods
- ICF Next
- Drop Tank
- Cheetah Digital
- Capillary Technologies
- SMG
- Clutch
Customer Loyalty Team
- Food Lion
- Bank of America
- Giant Eagle
- Chipotle
- American Eagle Outfitters
- Sleep Number
- McDonald's
Program Vision
- Adidas
- American Eagle Outfitters
- Ally Financial
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Giant Eagle
- Casey's
- Floor & Decor
- L'Oreal
- Price Chopper Market 32
Loyalty & CX Transformation
- Foot Locker
- The Vitamin Shoppe
- Famous Footwear
- 7-Eleven
- Wawa
- Giant Eagle
- SCENE
- Chipotle
Corporate Social Responsibility
- DSW
- AARP
- Sleep Number
- TELUS
- Ally Financial
- 7-Eleven
- Certified Angus Beef
"The Loyalty360 Best in Class Awards recognize those that have shown a unique drive, passion, focus, and commitment to their customers," Johnson says. "These Loyalty360 members have earned the distinction of Best in Class in at least one of twelve different categories that acknowledge the dedication of an elite syndicate of brands, suppliers, individuals, initiatives, strategies, and programs. We appreciate all that our members do for the industry and look forward to all their continued success."
