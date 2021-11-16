CINCINNATI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loyalty360, the association for customer loyalty, is proud to release the latest edition of its Quarterly Analyst Update report. The Q3 2021 edition features the latest industry trends, insights, news, and product enhancements from a select group of Loyalty360 supplier partners that Loyalty360 conducted in-depth analyst briefings with during the third quarter of this year. The report includes a state-of-the-industry overview focused on relevant and timely topics and trends that impact and influence the customer loyalty industry for both supplier partners and brand marketers. Additionally, the report showcases three supplier partners' technology and strategy enhancements, new capabilities, product innovations, suppliers' brand client updates, as well as the capability and functionality enhancements meant to address these relevant market opportunities.
The featured supplier partners in the newly released Q3 2021 update are Brierley, Baesman, and Clarus Commerce. Loyalty360 Brand Members or brand marketers that purchase the report will have access to an overview of each supplier partner, each company's current focus and recent product innovations, client news, and details on "what's next" for each supplier in the coming months.
"We're proud to be included in this recent report," said Carlos Dunlap-Beard, VP, Loyalty Strategy at Clarus Commerce. "With our recent acquisition of PrizeLogic, we've shifted our focus from solely premium loyalty to end-to-end engagement solutions. From promotions and rebates to robust loyalty programs, we're looking forward to ensuring our brand partners have what they need to deliver engaging experiences to their customers that instill long-term loyalty in this hypercompetitive market."
"Brands are focused on delivering the best possible experience for their customers, and it's critical that they integrate solutions that are flexible, intuitive, and can scale as they succeed," said John Pedini, CMO, Brierley. "At Brierley, we're proud of the 35+ years of expertise we've put into our LoyaltyOnDemand platform. We understand that brands need to go beyond a transactional relationship to drive true loyalty, and our solutions and services make that possible".
This Quarterly Analyst Update is the second report in its series, with the first-ever Quarterly update released in June. These Quarterly Analyst Updates supplement Loyalty360's more extensive industry reports (Technology Today and the Clarity Report), as well as Loyalty360 supplier members' existing Analyst Briefs with relevant updates, bringing brands up to date on the latest technologies, platforms, capabilities, and service offerings of these respective partners.
Rachel Iannarino, VP, Marketing & Client Experience at Baesman, added, "Being included in this Loyalty360 Analyst Report is an honor for us as a team. We thrive on helping our clients achieve more than they thought possible by analyzing and optimizing their loyalty programs or developing and implementing new programs. As a full-service marketing partner, we help brands get even more personal with hyper-customized loyalty offers via personalized direct mail, SMS, and email services all the way through printing, mailing, and fulfillment. Our team takes our customers' loyalty success personally."
"Marketers are in search of technologies and partners that can enhance their customer loyalty and customer experience efforts, but many struggle with the lack of clarity and fast-paced change within the customer loyalty landscape," says Mark Johnson, CEO, Loyalty360. "With all of our Loyalty360 Analyst Reports, including Quarterly Updates, we hope to offer an up-to-date, objective resource to help guide marketers' customer loyalty efforts and partnership decisions."
"With many brands finalizing their plans for 2022, several have mentioned during virtual roundtables, 1-on-1 interviews, and during last month's Loyalty Expo that they have an interest in onboarding new technologies, strategies, and partnerships," added Carly Stemmer Ivory, Loyalty360 VP of Marketing. "With our diverse set of Analyst Reports, marketers have access to exclusive insights they need to better inform their teams' decisions and processes heading into a new year."
Loyalty360's Q3 2021 Quarterly Analyst Update is now available on Loyalty360.org for purchase here. For additional information on the report, please feel free to contact Loyalty360.
