CINCINNATI, Sep. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loyalty360, the trade association for customer, channel and brand loyalty, has released three additional analyst briefs to its collection of more comprehensive industry reports. The analyst briefs on Capillary Technologies, Baesman, and Clutch are a more detailed assessment of the individual platforms showcased in Loyalty360's 2021 Technology Today Industry Report, which is Loyalty360's first composite industry report, unlike any other one in the market.
Carly Stemmer Ivory, VP of Marketing for Loyalty360, says that due to all the noise within the industry, it is difficult for marketers to understand which partners and technologies are the best fit for their brand. With individual analyst briefs, Loyalty360 brand members have access to a deeper analyst perspective of each supplier's core competencies, points of differentiation, and best-fit clients, based on vertical, company size, and location.
The individual reports add an augmented vendor evaluation based on a multi-part analyst assessment, including two in-depth surveys, two interviews/presentations by the named partners, and applicable client references. Additional insight is also extracted from brands who are members of Loyalty360, vendor-specific Loyalty360 Award submissions, and interviews with brand clients as part of the Leaders in Customer Loyalty Series.
Within each analyst brief, there is a detailed two-page assessment consisting of:
- Core Technologies and Services
- Key Capabilities
- Security
- Integrations and Strategic Partners
- Reporting and Analytics
- Differentiation
- Recommended Brands and Industries
As an objective and market-driven association for customer loyalty, Loyalty360 is in a unique position to help brands navigate existing customer loyalty challenges and understand the evolving facets of today's highly complex marketing landscape.
"We regularly connect with brand leaders, suppliers, and partners in the industry's vanguard, and these analyst briefs include the latest look at where technology in customer loyalty is headed while helping brands select the most suitable entity for their respective needs," Mark Johnson, CEO of Loyalty360.
"While brand marketers understand the importance of customer loyalty, there is significant difficulty navigating the complex MarTech landscape," Johnson says. "Our analyst briefs on technology, strategy, and agency partners, as well as our first Technology Today Industry Report, we strive to bring much-needed clarity to the customer loyalty industry."
Loyalty360 Analyst Brief, Featuring Clutch
Founded in 2013, Clutch's technology set was initially deployed as a platform to aggregate customer data. In the years since the company has heavily invested in machine learning, analytics, and a new UI, expanding its product suite to offer clients a CDP and complete customer loyalty solution. Today, Clutch powers marketing, customer loyalty, offer management and customer experience strategies for brands of various sizes and industries, including traditional enterprise loyalty and rewards programs, as well as specific use cases for gift cards, solutions for franchisees, small to mid-market clients, and more.
>> You can access Clutch's analyst brief here
Loyalty360 Analyst Brief, Featuring Capillary Technologies
Capillary Technologies helps marketers identify, understand, communicate with, and personalize customers' experiences throughout their entire journey, as individuals move from unknown, to initial purchase, to lifetime loyalist. This comprehensive view of known and unknown customers across channels allows brands to leverage unified customer profiles to drive a connected experience and coherent brand strategy. Capillary's loyalty platform is powered by ML/AI and built on a 360-degree customer view, made possible by Capillary's customer data platform – a core component of the supplier's technology set.
>> You can access Capillary Technologies' analyst brief here
Loyalty360 Analyst Brief, Featuring Baesman
Baesman's CRM & Loyalty division is a full-service loyalty services and technology partner, supporting brand clients through its proprietary loyalty management platform and/or strategic, analytics, and marketing services. Baesman helps its clients bring data to life in order to develop, launch, and enhance successful customer loyalty programs and strategies. With data and analytics as a central focus on its platform and strategic services, the Baesman team works with clients in various ways to make the most of their data, ultimately building a holistic and actionable single-view of the customer.
>> You can access Baesman's analyst brief here
Brands who are members of Loyalty360 can download the analyst briefs mentioned above. Additionally, each respective partner referenced above has a limited number of complimentary access codes available for interested brand marketers considering their solution. For additional information on each supplier partner, detail on complimentary downloads codes, or specific questions on Loyalty360 other analyst reports, please email Loyalty360 at info@loyalty360.org
