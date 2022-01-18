LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data-driven loyalty and engagement platform, LoyaltyLion today announced that its ecommerce conference Loyalty Connect 2022 will be held Thursday, January 27th commencing at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. The virtual conference will bring together ecommerce experts and speakers to share their insights and trends for building customer loyalty and increasing retention rates. The keynote will be delivered by former Financial Times journalist, and retail analyst, Chris Field.
Loyalty Connect will include loyalty ask me anything (AMA) sessions, where loyalty and retention experts answer attendees' questions, breakout rooms based on customer retention issues and a preview of the LoyaltyLion Hall of Fame which highlights the best loyalty program examples from the past year. Attendees are free to join individual panel sessions, AMAs and networking opportunities that are of specific interest.
Three expert panels will be held:
How to survive and remain connected in the opt-out era – In 2022, customers will become more selective about how and who they share their data with. The conference will host discussions about how to better connect with new and existing customers, so they trust your brand, spend often, and opt in to engage with your store long-term.
Connecting to convert - High quality customer experiences will be what makes customers convert more often this year. This panel discussion will investigate how to better connect your customers' experiences across every touchpoint using existing data and advanced personalisation.
Registration for Loyalty Connect 2022 is free of charge and may be made here: https://info.loyaltylion.com/en-us/loyalty-connect-2022
About LoyaltyLion
LoyaltyLion helps fast-growth ecommerce merchants turn unengaged customer bases into active communities that power longer-lasting relationships and sustainable growth. Use loyalty data and insights to connect and accelerate your marketing efforts and drive more revenue from a subsection of highly engaged, highly valuable customers. https://loyaltylion.com/
