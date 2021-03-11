DENVER, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LT Trust, an independent low-cost 401(k) provider focused on the micro and small plan market, is now available through LPL Financial's Strategic Market Solution (SMS) platform. LPL advisors can select LT Trust as the unbundled recordkeeper and use an outside TPA or utilize LT Trust as both the recordkeeper and administrator.
LT Trust provides an affordable, simple and transparent fee schedule and robust participant retirement income projection tools. Advisors benefit from LT Trust's PartnerLens, an industry leading data visualization advisor portal, as well as a one-to one service model and an extremely knowledgeable Client Service team that averages over 18 years of experience.
"We're extremely excited about this partnership with LPL Financial. Being selected among all the great recordkeepers in the industry is truly an honor," said Burke Johnson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of LT Trust. "Our business model is a great fit for SMS since we are laser focused on micro and small market 401(k) plans, especially startups. We look forward to teaming with LPL's advisor force to offer a world class benefit to small businesses."
LPL will serve as the ERISA 3(38) fiduciary, providing Plan Sponsors an Investment Policy Statement, investment monitoring, and quarterly investment reporting. LPL advisors have access to several packaged fund lineups with the flexibility to choose an active or passive core lineup in addition to a target date series with varying risk levels.
"LPL is committed to putting our size and scale to work to deliver wealth management solutions that enable our advisors to be successful serving their markets," said Rob Pettman, LPL Financial executive vice president, Wealth Management Solutions. "With Strategic Market Solution, advisors have the ability to outsource investment selection and monitoring to LPL Research which helps them manage certain risks and administrative duties and scale up their plan business."
About LT Trust
Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, LT Trust provides low-cost 401(k) recordkeeping and administration services to growing businesses in all 50 states. By offering open architecture 401(k) plans with access to almost 30,000 investment options, LT Trust enables its advisors to construct best-of-breed fund lineups without imposing any product requirements. LT Trust administered over 4,300 retirement plans with over $5.2 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020.
Contact
Burke Johnson | LT Trust
(303) 658-3731 | burke.johnson@ltretire.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lt-trust
Media Contact
Burke Johnson, LT Trust, +1 (303) 658-3731, burke.johnson@ltretire.com
SOURCE LT Trust