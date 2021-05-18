DUBLIN, Ohio, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LSP Technologies, Inc. (LSPT) has delivered a Portable Laser Peening System to Airbus in Toulouse France, which is currently being tested and evaluated for operations at Airbus's maintenance and repair facilities. Airbus has branded it as the LEOPARD™ Peening System.
LSP Technologies worked in close collaboration with Airbus to develop the LEOPARD™ System specifically to meet requirements for portability, fiber optic laser beam delivery, automation controls, and custom tooling. The flexibility of the fiber optic beam delivery and custom tools allows the LEOPARD™ System to laser peen hard-to-reach areas of an aircraft.
The LEOPARD™ System will be used to extend fatigue life by inhibiting crack initiation and propagation caused by cyclic vibrational stresses. The LEOPARD ™ System is a breakthrough in laser peening technology that will advance the use of laser peening technology – originally proven to extend the life of jet engine blades – to aircraft structures not currently being laser peened.
"Our partnership with Airbus has led to the development of the first-ever mobile laser peening system to peen complex aircraft structures that will ultimately lead to safer, longer-lasting structures," said Dr. Jeff Dulaney, LSP Technologies' Chairman and CEO. "The successful completion of the LEOPARD™ System project greatly expands the potential application for laser peening in advanced manufacturing and maintenance operations."
Laser Peening involves the application of a high-power, pulsed laser beam on the surface of metal component in a highly controlled pattern. The resulting stress waves generated by the laser beam modify the stress profile of the metal to prevent fatigue cracking due to foreign object damage and other forms of metal fatigue and failure. Laser Peening Systems can be used to extend the fatigue life of metal parts far beyond the useful life of untreated metal parts.
Airbus is an international pioneer in the aerospace industry, a leader in designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions to customers on a global scale. It seeks a better-connected, safer, and more prosperous world.
LSP Technologies is the trusted leader in laser peening for metal forming and fatigue mitigation for customers around the world. In addition to a robust laser peening services business, LSPT provides laser peening equipment and custom-engineered laser peening solutions. Please visit https://www.lsptechnologies.com for the latest news and information about LSPT.
