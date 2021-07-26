DENVER, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LT Trust, a leading provider of low-cost 401(k) solutions to small businesses, announced the release of its cutting-edge participant website. This stunning new interface, combined with several unique features, provides all companies access to a world-class retirement plan website experience that is typically only available to large corporations.
Highlights include:
- Interactive charting of daily balances against employee contributions and total contributions (employee + employer)
- Retirement income projections in both dollars and as a percentage of goal
- Simplified, goal-based enrollment experience through iJoin
- Contribution history graphing by source over time
- Contemporary dark blue theme
The new participant experience is also accessible through a mobile app available in the Apple app store and Google Play store. The mobile app includes all the features available through the website, plus push notifications, such as alerting participants when a new contribution is posted to their account.
Burke Johnson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of LT Trust, stated, "We spent a lot of time gathering feedback from our participants. We then used those insights to create one of the most innovative digital 401(k) approaches available to emerging businesses." Mr. Johnson went on to explain how the user interface was refined, "Participants were presented with different themes to select from, ensuring that our vision was in line with their preferences and consistently they praised the modern, clean interface and loved the vibrant colors."
Willi Schatz, Vice President of Investments at Elliott Cove Capital Management in Seattle, WA, commented, "LT Trust's commitment to technology and meeting the needs of advisors and participants is refreshing. This new website is a bold statement that the retirement plan industry should be looking to follow. It creates a much-needed and impressive experience often seen in the retail investing marketplace. Participants will especially love the unique daily balance history chart; I am not aware of any other recordkeepers offering something similar. "
The new participant website is the latest step forward in LT Trust's goal of becoming the premier technology solution in the small plan 401(k) market. Last year it released PartnerLens, a unique data visualization experience for advisors. Next up is SponsorLens, currently in beta testing, which will provide a similarly modern, data-driven interface for Plan Sponsors.
About LT Trust
Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, LT Trust provides low-cost 401(k) recordkeeping and administration services to growing businesses in all 50 states. By offering an open architecture 401(k) platform with access to almost 30,000 investment options, LT Trust enables its advisors to construct best-of-breed fund lineups without imposing any product requirements. LT Trust administered over 4,400 retirement plans with over $5.7 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. On July 29, 2021 LT Trust announced it signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by American Trust Company; the transaction is expected to close within the next month.
