NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MadHive, the enterprise software platform that powers modern media, today announced that Luc Dumont has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Business Development. In this role, Dumont will lead growth efforts for MadHive's suite of customizable ad tech software, which has seen rapid adoption with major broadcasters and DTC brands, fueling over 100% YOY revenue growth.
"Since MadHive's inception, we have been dedicated to solving digital advertising's biggest problems, including fragmentation, fraud, transparency, and privacy," said Adam Helfgott, CEO at MadHive. "Now, our end-to-end advertising platform is trusted to power cross-platform efforts for key players across the supply chain. Luc's business development experience will fuel our growth as we continue to help the next-generation of marketers activate digital TV campaigns and build solutions that push the industry forward."
MadHive got its start helping the nation's largest broadcasters transition from traditional linear TV advertising to streaming. The company's infrastructure-as-a-service offering is powered by a proprietary local OTT device graph driving reach extension for major broadcasters, including Fox. To fuel increased demand, MadHive has expanded its offering to agencies and brands. MadHive has tripled its revenue since 2019, while growing its employee base by 75 percent.
"MadHive has built a full-stack solution that can help brands, agencies, and broadcasters optimize ad transactions and understand business outcomes," said Dumont. "I'm looking forward to joining the team and continuing to drive company growth, as we continue to bring on new advertisers and broadcasters as the industry rapidly transitions to digital TV."
Prior to joining MadHive, Dumont served as SVP Business and Corporate Development at LoopMe. Previously, Luc also spent eight years at Dailymotion, where he was Executive Vice President Corporate Development and worked on everything from fundraising to M&A strategy. He also worked as Director International Business Operations at Yahoo, where he helped prioritize and expand business into international markets.
About MadHive
MadHive is an enterprise software company that powers modern media. MadHive's advertising suite provides tools for audience forecasting, precision targeting and activation, and cross-screen attribution against its proprietary OTT-first device graph. Customers include TV station broadcast groups, agencies and advertisers looking to leverage MadHive's next-generation cryptography and machine learning to power their digital TV offerings, increase performance, prevent fraud and improve margins.
