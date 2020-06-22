FORT WORTH, Texas, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Audio's goal of helping people hear better at all ages and stages is taking another step forward by acquiring Westone Audio. The move will expand Lucid Audio's innovative family of products by adding Westone Audio's premium in-ear and custom earphone solutions. "With Westone Audio's over 35 years of success and experience in the consumer and professional audio markets, the acquisition is extremely exciting and opens up endless possibilities for future synergies and development," states Gary Boyer, Lucid Audio's General Manager.
Lucid Audio is a market leader best known for wireless audio devices, personal sound amplification products and hearing protection. The 2018 acquisition of Etymotic Research® expanded the product family through Etymotic's 100+ patents covering medical, diagnostic, and professional studio in-ear monitors. Between both companies, there are 75+ years of combined experience in helping people enjoy their music in ways that are innovative and sets Lucid Audio for the future in high end consumer earphones. The alignment and partnerships that can be found between the companies combined will lead to better products from both Westone Audio and Etymotic with the ability for more people to hear music like they've never heard before.
About Lucid Audio
Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Lucid Audio® is passionately focused on our goal of helping more people hear better at all ages and stages. We want you to hear your music better, your TV better, your loved ones and the world around you better. We have a team of experts in acoustic research and cutting-edge hearing device development, engineering and designing products in the USA. Innovation, education and hearing conservation are central to our mission. Audiophile respected, Audiologist tested, and applauded by customers of every age, with Lucid Audio products, you will always Hear Better. More information on the company's products can be found at www.lucidaudio.com.
About Westone Laboratories
Established in 1959, Westone Laboratories has celebrated over 60 years of delivering custom earpieces that protect and enhance hearing, facilitate communication, and support hearing healthcare professionals. The largest manufacturer of custom earpieces serving the hearing health community, Westone is recognized as a leading innovator across the custom earpiece and hearing protection markets. Westone is a proud partner of the United States Military providing specially designed communication-enabled and hearing protection earpieces for service members and first-responders around the world. It is our people, our experience, and our products that truly make Westone "The In-Ear Experts®." For more information, visit Westone.com.
Westone® is a registered trademark of Westone Laboratories, Inc. Lucid Audio® and Westone Audio™ are trademarks of Lucid Audio LLC.