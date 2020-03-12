SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid, the parent company of two cloud-based visual workspace applications, Lucidchart and Lucidpress, announced it's been named one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Technology by Great Place to Work® and Fortune. Based on an independent employee survey, the recognition underscores Lucid's commitment to fostering a transparent, inclusive, collaborative and innovative culture for its employees. Lucid ranked No. 12 on the list of Small and Medium companies.
"We made a commitment from day one that investing in our people and initiatives that support their well-being would always be a high priority for us," said Karl Sun, co-founder and CEO of Lucid. "We're honored to be included on the list and grateful that our employees feel Lucid is a place where they want to be."
Lucid's strong company values encourage experimentation, personal ownership and initiative, and empowers employees with the autonomy to innovate and explore ideas. The values also place a high priority on teamwork over ego, resulting in a unique sense of camaraderie and belonging across the organization. Fostering an inclusive environment where all feel welcome to bring their ideas to the table and do their best work will always be key to the culture and atmosphere at Lucid.
Lucid was also included as one of the Best Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work and Fortune for the last two years and has been ranked a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business for four years in a row. For more information about Lucid's unique culture or to apply for a career at Lucid, visit: golucid.co/careers.
About Lucid
Lucid is the parent company of two cloud-based visual workspace applications: Lucidchart and Lucidpress. Lucidchart is a visual workspace that combines diagramming, data visualization and collaboration to accelerate understanding and drive innovation. Lucidpress is an intuitive design and brand management platform for creating on-brand content faster. Together, they are utilized in over 180 countries by more than 20 million users, including customers like Google, GE, NBC Universal and Johnson & Johnson and ninety-nine percent of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce and Microsoft. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co.
About the Best Workplaces in Technology
Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 100,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the Technology industry. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.