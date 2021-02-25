INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lucid Services Group, an Indianapolis-based technology staffing and managed resource provider, announces the establishment of a new business component focused on serving departments and agencies within the Federal Government. Lucid has long been known for staff augmentation in the IT, healthcare and life sciences fields. "We believe our ability to attract and retain talent within engineering and IT industries has positioned us well to serve in a more traditional support contractor role within the federal space," says Lucid's CEO Bethany Robinson. "In addition to staff augmentation, we build project delivery teams that help clients execute key pieces of their business. In essence, this is the service model in use for federal contracts."
"Lucid Federal brings more than a decade of experience in electronics such as circuit design engineering and embedded systems development," commented John Galligan, COO. "This experience, coupled with our deep bench in the areas of IT decision and enterprise support, positions us well to solve technology problems in areas such as defense. Being an Indiana-based company, we don't have to travel great distances to find opportunities to compete given the State's federal defense installations, but we also intend to look for opportunities nationally as we move forward."
"Having grown up with Crane NSWC effectively in my backyard, this expansion of our lines of service is personally exciting and satisfying for me," says Robinson. "As a Bloomington resident, I'm a big believer in what southern Indiana can bring to the national defense landscape, and I'm excited to have my company playing a role in continued growth in the region." More information can be found at lucidfederal.com.
Lucid Services Group is a Certified Women's Business Enterprise with Indiana offices in Indianapolis, Bloomington and Crane's Westgate Technology Park. Lucid also has offices in Louisville KY and Bonita Springs FL.
