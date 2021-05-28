ORLANDO, Fla., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luker Properties Group today announced its creation of a new firm, Luker & Co., and partnered with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Luker & Co. is powered by the industry's most advanced platform while building on Luker Properties Group's more than 20 years of success serving the Orlando metropolitan area.
Luker & Co. is a multifaceted real estate firm that works with local and international buyers, sellers, and investors. Founded by brothers Tom and Jack Luker, Luker & Co. customizes solutions for its clients, whether finding the perfect home, helping to maximize a sale, or diversifying, balancing, and adjusting a portfolio. Luker Properties Group will continue serving as the firm's property management arm.
Partnering with Side will ensure Luker & Co. remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Luker & Co. with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Luker & Co. will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Partnering with Side will supplement our efforts to grow our local footprint while allowing us to remain in complete control of our business," said Tom Luker. "Side's state-of-the-art marketing, technology, and administrative support will enable us to better serve our clients and remain competitive with larger agencies and brokerages." Jack Luker added, "One of our core values is treating clients and agents like family, and this partnership will allow us to double down on these efforts."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
Luker & Co. serves Orlando-area and international buyers, sellers, and investors, but no matter where in the world their clients are, they treat them like family. Backed by advanced tech and marketing strategies, founders Tom and Jack Luker lean on their more than 20 years of professional expertise to develop custom real estate solutions. For more information, visit http://www.lukerandco.com.
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
