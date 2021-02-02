SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lume Cube, a leader in modern portable lighting for creators and communicators, today announced the launch of its newest innovation, the Mobile Creator Kit. Inclusive of the new Mobile Creator Stand and other select lighting and audio products, the Mobile Creator Kit addresses the needs of content creators with varying styles and levels of expertise.
"Content creation is more relevant than ever, both as a profession and a hobby," said Lume Cube President and Co-Founder Riley Stricklin. "Over the last year, we've seen a huge increase in the popularity of platforms like YouTube and TikTok. With the content creation audience being one of our most prominent, we saw an opportunity to cater to the growing needs of this group. Whether a creator is just starting out or really looking to take their content game to the next level, the Mobile Creator Kit line has an option for everyone."
The Mobile Creator Kit is available in three variations that each meet the needs of creators of all levels. Highlights include:
- The Mobile Creator Stand ($59.95)
Designed with mobility in mind, the brand new Mobile Creator Stand functions both handheld or handsfree, offering creators the opportunity to add variation to their content. The stand boasts a 360-degree rotating mount and 290-degree tilt angle for portrait or landscape mobile content (great for TikTok, YouTube, and going Live on all Social Platforms); two built-in attachment points to complete the rig, and an extension grip and adjustable base for comfortable holding and steady support.
- The Mobile Creator Lighting Kit ($119.95)
The Mobile Creator Lighting Kit includes the newly introduced Mobile Creator Stand with the addition of the Best Selling Lume Cube Panel Mini. The Mobile Creator Lighting Kit allows users to take their content to the next level by offering variation in lighting with an added touch of custom mobility to create the ideal moment. This kit is perfect for Vlogging or TikToking in any environment, day or night.
- The Mobile Creator Lighting and Audio Kit ($179.95)
The most advanced of the three kits, the Mobile Creator Lighting and Audio Kit features the Mobile Creator Stand, the signature Panel Mini and a Rode VideoMicro Compact On-Camera Microphone with Rycote Lyre Shock Mount. This kit allows for a completely customized content creation experience, allowing the user advanced control over lighting, audio and mobility.
The Mobile Creator Kit is the first of the collection of new products Lume Cube plans to release in 2021. "We have a lot of exciting innovation in store for the brand this year," said Stricklin. "Last year was huge for development in the video communications space and we're so grateful to have been a leader in that conversation. We're really looking forward to sharing what we've been working on with the world and continuing to encourage content creation and creativity across many different platforms."
Lume Cube's Mobile Creator Kit is available exclusively at http://www.lumecube.com. For more information about Lume Cube and its product range, visit http://www.LumeCube.com and follow along via social media on Instagram and Facebook.
About Lume Cube
Lume Cube exists to illuminate the world. The company provides high-end portable lighting for creators and communicators committed to making next-level content. In an increasingly digital world, Lume Cube empowers its community to build connection with easy-to-use products that travel well and brighten any experience. Lume Cube began in 2014 with just a simple light, and has since expanded to over 50 versatile products crafted for desktops, laptops, cameras, phones and more in addition to becoming official partners of Zoom and Logitech. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Lume Cube is here to make sure the right light is always at our fingertips. Visit http://www.lumecube.com for more.
