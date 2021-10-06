SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lume Cube, a leader in modern portable lighting for creators and communicators, announced the launch of its newest innovation, The Edge Desk Light. Doubling as a task light to boost your next work session, the sleek and multifunctional Edge brightens workspaces, maximizes productivity, enhances mood, and improves users' visual clarity and quality while on camera.
"We created the Edge because we saw a gap in the market, and the product aims to improve the daily life for anyone who spends a lot of time at their desk or behind a computer," said Lume Cube President and Co-Founder Riley Stricklin. "The traditional desk lamp is bulky and provides unflattering, eye-straining light, so we set out to design one that was sleek and ready for the modern world of Zoom calls and video streaming."
With multi-level diffusion, adjustable brightness, USB charging ports, color temperature controls, and five pivot points for a flexible lighting experience, the Edge's lightweight and innovative technology and construction allows the user to expand the potential for productivity both on and off camera.
The Edge Light launch comes hot on the heels of the recent Ring Light, another ultra-functional product in the stream of Lume Cube's 2021 innovations. "Studies show that properly illuminating your workspace and desk environment can lead to a 10-50% increase in productivity, as well as a 30%-60% decrease in eye strain and screen-related headaches," said Stricklin. "Our single goal at Lume Cube is to create products that help our users be better at their chosen craft. Whether it's creating content behind a camera, or creating the next great business idea behind a desk, we aim to brighten those experiences and increase their effectiveness."
About Lume Cube
Lume Cube exists to illuminate the world. The company provides high-end portable lighting for creators and communicators committed to making next-level content. In an increasingly digital world, Lume Cube empowers its community to build connection with easy-to-use products that travel well and brighten any experience. Lume Cube began in 2014 with just a simple light, and has since expanded to over 50 versatile products crafted for desktops, laptops, cameras, phones, and more in addition to becoming official partners of Zoom and Logitech. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Lume Cube is here to make sure the right light is always at our fingertips. Visit http://www.lumecube.com for more.
