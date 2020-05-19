NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen, a health technology company at the forefront of personal health, today announced the global launch of its ground-breaking wellness device: Lumen. Developed through years of scientific testing and validation, Lumen is the first handheld, portable device and app that measures your metabolism in real-time with just your breath. Lumen is making personal, at home metabolic tracking available outside of research labs for the first time - revolutionizing the way we approach weight loss, fitness and healthy nutrition decision making.
Lumen works by measuring your body's carbon dioxide concentration by breathing into a handheld Lumen device. These levels, calculated through Lumen's vast scientific research and development, indicate the type of fuel your body is using to produce energy - a mix of fat or carbs. Like having a nutritionist in your pocket, Lumen provides you with personalized suggestions on when and what to eat to fuel your workout, based on your metabolism. Lumen supports fat burn and improves your metabolic flexibility, which is your body's ability to efficiently switch between using carbs and fats as a fuel source.
Research (Calcada et al, Gormsen et al) finds that metabolic flexibility has a profound role in assessing a person's health. People with good metabolic flexibility:
- Are in a better position to gain muscle and perform better during workouts;
- Find it easier to lose weight and maintain it; and
- Are at lower risk of developing obesity, diabetes and metabolic disorders.
Michal and Merav Mor, twin sisters with PhDs in Physiology, co-founded Lumen and act as Head of Science for Product and Head of Research and Science respectively. The sisters conceived of the idea for a personal metabolic tracker as they trained for an Ironman race. Determined to improve their fitness and race times, the scientists sought out a way to track and test their metabolism to achieve peak fitness. Eight years in the making, and on the heels of a successful Indiegogo campaign, they are releasing their groundbreaking device, Lumen, around the world today.
"While metabolism is key to weight loss, the only way to test metabolism was through a restrictive, hours-long laboratory process, leaving regular people with zero visibility into their metabolic rate and only haphazard ways of improving it," said Michal Mor, co-founder and Head of Science for Product, Lumen. "With Lumen, we are bringing scientifically rigorous insight into personal metabolism for the very first time, allowing anyone at home to measure how efficient their body is at burning calories, but also sharing research-driven recommendations on how they can reach their health and fitness goals faster."
The Lumen device and app enable users to maximize their wellness:
- Like having a nutritionist in your pocket - Know what and when to eat to fuel your workout, improve your metabolic flexibility and support fat burn.
- Track your metabolism daily - See how your metabolism is affected by your sleep, physical activity, and nutrition.
- Customize your nutrition - Get daily personalized meal plans. Know exactly what to eat and when.
- Workout optimization - See if you have enough energy before a workout or if you need to fuel up. Breathe afterwards to see the impact on your body.
- Monitor and improve your metabolic health - Over time, Lumen tracks your metabolism, sleep, nutrition, and fitness data to provide a Lumen Flex Score, which reflects your success and helps sustain results.
- At home not a lab - What takes nearly an hour in a lab using expensive and heavy machinery can now be done at home or on the go
Scientific Validation
Lumen can provide numerous insights about the metabolism of an individual, as well as valuable scientific data to increase knowledge of metabolic flexibility and nutrition. In a study conducted by San Francisco State University, Lumen has been validated to meet the gold standard for metabolic measurement.
Availability
The Lumen device is available at Lumen.me, currently priced at $299 with an MSRP of $349. The device comes equipped with a travel case, charging dock, USB-C Cable, and Premium Customer Support. Users can download the app for free on the Apple App Store and on Google Play.
About Lumen
Lumen helps people improve their health and fitness through technology on the forefront of personalized nutrition and metabolism. Conceived and designed by twin sisters, physiology PhDs and Ironman winners, Lumen harnesses the power of our breath to measure metabolism, which is closely linked to weight, fitness and personal health. The Lumen device measures metabolism in a single breath, in less than a minute, which previously was only possible through an hour-long lab test. Available at Lumen.me, Lumen devices ship globally, with the app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Lumen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in the United States.
