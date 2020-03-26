SAN JOSE, Calif., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced it has joined the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA). As a member, Lumentum fully supports the RBA's vision for a global electronics industry that creates sustainable value for workers, the environment, and businesses. Lumentum also supports the RBA's mission to ensure members, suppliers, and stakeholders collaborate to continuously improve working and environmental conditions through leading standards and practices.
"Lumentum is proud to be a member of the RBA," said President and CEO, Alan Lowe. "Becoming a member was the next step in our commitment to our employees, customers, suppliers, and communities to operate to the highest standards, both ethically and socially."
The RBA is the world's largest industry coalition dedicated to corporate social responsibility in global supply chains. Founded in 2004 by a group of leading electronics companies, the RBA, formerly the Electronic Industry Citizenship Coalition, is a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the rights and well-being of workers and communities worldwide.
"The RBA is pleased to welcome Lumentum as a new member," said Rob Lederer, Executive Director of the Responsible Business Alliance. "We look forward to working with Lumentum and its suppliers as we continue to expand our community of practice and increase our positive impact on global supply chains."
Lumentum is committed to the RBA Code of Conduct–implementing it within its own operations, policies, and values in the spirit of the industry's common goals. Additionally, Lumentum commits to actively apply the RBA Code of Conduct to its suppliers, to monitor its application to the best of its ability using RBA practices and tools, and to encourage and support its suppliers to do the same.
About Lumentum
Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.
Contact Information:
Investors:
Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; investor.relations@lumentum.com
Media:
Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com