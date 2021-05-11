SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is currently scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor events:

Event:    

J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date:       

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Presentation Time:   

10:15 a.m. Eastern Time





Event:                        

Craig Hallum 18th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Date:                           

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Meeting Availability:     

9:10 a.m. – 12:35 p.m. Eastern Time





Event:                         

Stifel 2021 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date:                           

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Presentation Time:      

3:20 p.m. Eastern Time





Event:                         

Nasdaq 44th Investor Conference

Date:                            

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Presentation Time:        

11:30 a.m. Eastern Time/ 16:30 British Summer Time

A webcast of each presentation, where available, will be accessible in the investor relations section of the

Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com.

About Lumentum 

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Category: Financial

Contacts:

Investors:     Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media:          Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-events-301288964.html

SOURCE Lumentum

