SAN JOSE, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the upcoming investor events.

Event:                          

17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Date:                           

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Virtual 1x1 Meetings:    

9:10 a.m. - 5:15 p.m. Central Time / 7:10 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. Pacific Time



Event:                          

Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date:                           

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Fireside Chat Session:  

1:20 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:20 a.m. Pacific Time

A webcast of the Stifel fireside chat session will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com

About Lumentum 

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Contact
Investors:     Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media:          Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

