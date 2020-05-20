SAN JOSE, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the upcoming investor events.
Event:
17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Date:
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Virtual 1x1 Meetings:
9:10 a.m. - 5:15 p.m. Central Time / 7:10 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. Pacific Time
Event:
Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
Date:
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Fireside Chat Session:
1:20 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:20 a.m. Pacific Time
A webcast of the Stifel fireside chat session will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com.
