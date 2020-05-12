PALO ALTO, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin PDF, a software company that enables cloud PDF editing and e-signatures, is partnering with the Center for Disaster Philanthropy to help containment and recovery efforts related to the novel coronavirus. CEO Max Ferguson announced on May 12 that the company will donate $20,000 to the non-profit's COVID-19 Response Fund, with an additional $10,000 in subscription-based pledges.
Through the COVID-19 Response Fund, the CDP delivers vital services to communities across the United States that are impacted by the outbreak of the coronavirus. The organization is working closely with nonprofits to support health care workers, provide meals and social support to vulnerable populations and quarantined individuals, and grow public awareness of sanitation and hygiene to limit the spread of the disease.
"It's important to us to support other small companies through this difficult time," says Ferguson. "Many other small businesses, including many of our customers, are strongly impacted by the virus outbreak. Aiding the efforts of emergency health care workers to contain the virus is vital to help small businesses pull through."
The company has also pledged a portion of its revenue from new sign-ups. They will donate $5 from each Personal subscription and $10 from each Professional and Team subscription, up to $10,000.
"We are grateful to Lumin PDF for their support," said Patricia McIlreavy, president and CEO of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. "Our Fund is already providing critical resources to people and organizations on the front lines of the crisis and to those in need. Their donation will help us continue this important work."
Founded in 2013, Lumin PDF offers a suite of cloud-based PDF tools that empower users to seamlessly collaborate on, edit, and sign PDF documents. Individuals, teachers, and organizations rely on Lumin PDF to take care of their PDF needs easily and move on to the work they do best.
