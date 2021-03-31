EDINA, Minn., Mar. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lunds Food Holdings, Inc., based here, is implementing the Itasca Magic™ computer generated ordering and inventory optimization solution in all its Lunds & Byerlys retail locations.
Itasca's user-friendly software solution uses historical sales data and current shelf and selling conditions to calculate the exact right order amounts for tens of thousands of items in the store at any time of day. This ensures each store always has the right stock levels to fulfill shopper demand for every item in its assortment.
The system combines sophisticated algorithms, artificial intelligence and machine learning along with deep understanding of the North American grocery replenishment process to generate impressive gains in sales and productivity. It simultaneously reduces inventory, shrink, product-handling, and vendor credits.
Lunds & Byerlys, the Minnesota-based, family-owned grocer, operates 27 stores across the Twin Cities. It is regionally admired for its high product quality and service standards. Application of store-level inventory science is expected to ensure shoppers almost never find a desired item is not available.
"The Lunds & Byerlys name is synonymous with a robust selection of quality products, exceptional customer service and passionate expertise," said Curtis Funk, SVP of Merchandising. "We selected Itasca Magic™ for its track record at enabling grocers to maintain and enhance these qualities by being in-stock on all products, all the time."
He continued, "The solution minimizes human intervention in the all-important ordering process. This means our staff will be even freer to engage with our shoppers going forward while still satisfying their everyday grocery needs."
Said Jeff Kennedy, Itasca Retail's President and Co-Founder, "I've observed how the Lunds & Byerlys chain has evolved over the years as a standout regional operator. Itasca Retail is honored to have been selected to help this fine retailer optimize store inventories and stay reliably in-stock on the unique assortment they bring to their customers."
He added, "We welcome Lunds & Byerlys as a valued customer and look forward to a long-term relationship assisting them to remain the preferred destination for their loyal shoppers."
About Itasca Retail:
Itasca Retail Information Systems invents and builds industry-leading solutions for Inventory Management, DSD, Computer Generated Ordering (CGO) and associated data management. The company provides reliable, high-performing and cost-effective solutions for Inventory Optimization, including merchandise forecasting, perpetual inventory, DSD receiving, and the hand-held devices that support store execution processes. Learn more at http://www.itasca-retail.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/itasca-retail
About Lunds & Byerlys:
With 27 locations throughout the Twin Cities and surrounding area, Lunds & Byerlys is family owned and committed to providing every customer with a sensational shopping experience. The company's extended family of employees has an unwavering focus on exceeding expectations through extraordinary food, exceptional service and passionate expertise. Learn more at http://www.LundsandByerlys.com.
Media Contact
Jason Wirl, Itasca Retail, +1 208.863.2603, jwirl@itasca-retail.com
James Tenser, VSN Strategies, jtenser@vsnstrategies.com
SOURCE Itasca Retail