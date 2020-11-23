- Lunewave, maker of proprietary Luneburg lens antenna and radar offering an alternative to more costly, less effective radar in use today, announces $7M in Series A investment led by FM Capital with support from Baidu, Proeza Ventures, Intact Ventures, Blue 9 Capital, Tsingyuan Ventures and others - Two Lunewave sensors could replace up to 20 traditional automotive radar sensors, while delivering longer distance, six times better resolution and most critically, performance across wide field of view - Auto industry veterans Peter Schwarzenbacher (BMW) and James Zizelman (Stoneridge, Aptiv) join Lunewave Board of Directors