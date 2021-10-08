VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lunge Systems, a Vancouver BC Canada based software company has just announced the launch of its AI platform designed to collect and extract the best of human climate actions into a roadmap of best practices for all of humanity to build upon as we seek to mitigate our collective global climate crisis.
"Climate change isn't an 'issue' it's a global emergency that goes beyond borders. It's our planet, and while we know it is in crisis, we also know that solutions are in reach." - Abhay Gupta CEO
The modular and highly customizable design of the Lunge Systems platform enables it to fit the needs of all sectors of the economy, all levels of government, and all demographics in our society. It is this ability to coordinate and integrate the fragmented efforts of all of us that gives us hope that this technology is a true gamechanger in the battle against the global climate crisis.
"The power of Artificial Intelligence together with the sustained engagement of a large mass of users is how we can evolve the best practices to overcome our climate crisis. We must take action as individuals, groups, and all of civil society if we seek climate changes to our world" - Norman Sam COO
The recent IPCC report has painted a dire and more expedited erosion of our world from climate change than we had expected. Time is of the essence. Now is the time when we must utilize all of the technology and tools that we have developed for economic and military prowess to stabilize and hopefully reverse our global calamity.
Lunge Systems, a technology company has developed an enterprise software platform that offers solutions for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR); Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Reporting (ESG); Climate Change Action and Impact (CCAI). Our platform enables users to plan, implement, monitor, optimize and improve actions through the use of codified-actionable wisdom built using machine-learning models and evidence-drive AI that suggests roadmaps based on actual outcomes.
