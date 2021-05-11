ROCKVILLE, Md., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lurn, Inc. has been named a finalist in the 2021 Moxie Awards, an award recognizing organizations in the Washington D.C. metro area for demonstrating innovation and boldness as integral parts of their growth strategies.

A bold vision in building Lurn's community has resulted in it becoming one of the largest digital homes for entrepreneurs in the entire world, with over 450,000 members across the globe.

"2020 was a challenging year for people, both personally and economically," said Lurn CEO, Anik Singal. "We focused on helping people provide for themselves by starting businesses and creating side income, and our growth over the last year reflects that demand."

Lurn also raised over $50,000 in a COVID-19 relief fund that provided entrepreneurs and small business owners with emergency grants ranging from $50 to $500 to help with necessities such as groceries, medicine, transportation, etc.

The fund distributed money to 277 recipients in 22 countries.

"My philosophy has always been that entrepreneurs, not governments, will solve the world's biggest problems," said Singal. "And I think what we've seen over the last year just highlights that."

Moxie Award winners will be announced at an Oct. 13 ceremony and dinner at The Ritz-Carlton in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

The Moxie Award program is a night full of celebration and connections, honoring the accomplishments and achievements of growing businesses, nonprofits and associations in the DC metro community. Learn more.

About Lurn

Lurn is the transformational home for entrepreneurs. We provide a virtual and in-person training center to teach, coach and guide entrepreneurs all over the world.

Founded by Anik Singal in 2004, Lurn's approach has always been a straightforward one:

To empower others to create & grow passion-based businesses

To encourage big ideas that will change the world

To educate people about how to be the best entrepreneur they can be - no matter where they are on their journey

For more about Lurn, please visit http://www.lurn.com.

