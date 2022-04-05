Lurn, Inc., the transformational home for entrepreneurs, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Comparably for the second year in a row as a "Best Place to Work in the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area."
ROCKVILLE, Md., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lurn, Inc., the transformational home for entrepreneurs, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Comparably as a "Best Place to Work in the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area."
This is the second consecutive year they've won a "Best Place to Work" award, coming in at #20 on the list.
"The Washington D.C. area is one of the most competitive regions of the country," said Anik Singal, founder and CEO at Lurn. "I'm extremely proud that we've been given this distinction for the second straight year."
Comparably's Best Places to Work in Washington, D.C. 2022 list is derived from sentiment ratings provided by current employees in the greater Washington D.C. area who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com over the past 12 months.
Nearly 20 different workplace culture categories were measured, from compensation, leadership, and work-life balance to professional development opportunities, and perks and benefits.
Lurn employees have the following to say about their company:
"I love working at Lurn -- from the first day I started working here, I felt welcome and genuinely enjoy working here and with my team every day."
"The team in place is outstanding, the CEO is a leader and willing to show and teach individuals which is great to see nowadays. He is a leader by example"
"It's the best company to work for. They strive to give the best they can to their customers and add massive value to them."
The award win comes on the heels of tremendous growth for the company in 2020 and 2021.
About Lurn
Lurn is the transformational home for entrepreneurs. We provide a virtual and in-person training center to teach, coach and guide entrepreneurs all over the world.
Founded by Anik Singal in 2004, Lurn's approach has always been a straightforward one:
1. To empower others to create & grow passion-based businesses
2. To encourage big ideas that will change the world
3. To educate people about how to be the best entrepreneur they can be - no matter where they are on their journey
For more about Lurn, please visit http://www.lurn.com.
About Comparably
Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to make workplaces more transparent and rewarding.
Employees can access the platform's salary comparison tool, rate their companies and CEOs and see what workplaces are really like through the lens of comprehensive and structured data based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, department, location, education and company size.
With nearly 10 million ratings from employees across 50,000 U.S. companies since its 2016 launch, Comparably has become one of the most trusted third party sites for workplace culture and fastest growing SaaS solutions for employer branding.
For more information, go to http://www.comparably.com. For workplace culture studies and compensation data lists, log onto http://www.comparably.com/blog.
