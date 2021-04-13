ROCKVILLE, Md., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lurn, Inc., the transformational home for entrepreneurs, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Comparably as a "Best Place to Work in the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area."
Although the company has won several Comparably awards for Best Company Culture, Best Companies for Women, and Best Companies for Diversity, this is the first time they've won a "Best Place to Work" award.
"The Washington D.C. area is one of the most competitive regions of the country," said Anik Singal, founder and CEO at Lurn. "I couldn't be more proud to stand out and have Lurn be recognized as one of the best places to work here."
Comparably's Best Places to Work in Washington, D.C. 2021 list is derived from sentiment ratings provided by current employees in the greater Washington D.C. area who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com over the past 12 months.
Nearly 20 different workplace culture categories were measured, from compensation, leadership, and work-life balance to professional development opportunities, and perks and benefits.
All ratings were given during the COVID-19 pandemic (March 2020 through March 2021), making this list especially relevant for job seekers looking for a great place to work in the area.
Lurn employees have the following to say about their company:
"My overall experience has been a positive one. I love my work and the team that I am a part of!"
"Overall it is great! The positives way outweigh any negative. It's exciting to be with a company that is passionate about helping people become the best Entrepreneur that they can possibly be. I get to play a small part in that on the service side.
"Everyone here has been extremely welcoming. We're definitely in this together and will succeed as a team."
"Entrepreneurial, great culture, team approach, and rewarded for the efforts and accomplishments."
The award win comes on the heels of tremendous growth for the company in 2020 and in the first quarter of 2021.
About Lurn
Lurn is the transformational home for entrepreneurs. We provide a virtual and in-person training center to teach, coach and guide entrepreneurs all over the world.
Founded by Anik Singal in 2004, Lurn's approach has always been a straightforward one:
1. To empower others to create & grow passion-based businesses
2. To encourage big ideas that will change the world
3. To educate people about how to be the best entrepreneur they can be - no matter where they are on their journey
For more about Lurn, please visit http://www.lurn.com.
About Comparably
Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to make workplaces more transparent and rewarding.
Employees can access the platform's salary comparison tool, rate their companies and CEOs and see what workplaces are really like through the lens of comprehensive and structured data based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, department, location, education and company size.
With nearly 10 million ratings from employees across 50,000 U.S. companies since its 2016 launch, Comparably has become one of the most trusted third party sites for workplace culture and fastest growing SaaS solutions for employer branding.
For more information, go to http://www.comparably.com. For workplace culture studies and compensation data lists, log onto http://www.comparably.com/blog.
