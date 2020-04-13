SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its creation by Parisians Barbara Boccara and Sharon Krief in 2003, luxury fashion brand ba&sh has been a major success. It is the embodiment of French bohemian style, offering signature contemporary clothing in the accessible luxury market. With 249 stores all over the world, ba&sh has ambitious plans for further growth. Through retail expansion and cutting-edge digital solutions, the brand is determined to bring its stylish pieces to women everywhere.
"Our key brand values are generosity and friendship. We strive to make our customers feel comfortable and confident in any circumstances, including online shopping on our website. That's what we're going to achieve with the help of Cappasity 3D product imaging technology. Our premium quality fabrics and intricate designs will now be shown through 4K definition 3D images which can be rotated and zoomed at a touch of a finger," says Alexandra Nervi, CDO of ba&sh.
"I am honored to work with ba&sh towards their ambitious goals. In order to create a truly immersive online shopping experience, we will provide the ba&sh team with a convenient, easy to use and scalable solution," says Kosta Popov, CEO at Cappasity.
Cappasity is a comprehensive solution for the interactive visualization of products in 3D, which creates an immersive shopping experience for luxury retail.
ba&sh product page demo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lzwC1TXxtA
Product page with 3D - https://ba-sh.com/fr/fr/p/sac-teddy-s-suede-cognac-3664784205159.html
About ba&sh
Childhood friends Barbara Boccara and Sharon Krief created ba&sh in 2003 in order to reinvent feminine fashion. The brand started out slowly to become a leading fashion company, fully embodying the quintessential French style. ba&sh draws inspiration from Parisian fashion, femininity and the core looks of the city. ba&sh's elegant and contemporary clothing is worn by women who share a desire to look beautiful and feel good, wherever they are, whatever they're doing. https://ba-sh.com/.
About Cappasity
Cappasity is an easy-to-use, scalable platform for creating, embedding, and analyzing 3D and AR/VR content. Cappasity brings an in-store browsing experience to online retail through interactive and photorealistic 3D images that can be easily embedded into websites, mobile apps, and AR/VR applications. The company's clients report higher conversion rates (10-30% increase), 6x higher dwell time and fewer returns when their product pages have interactive 3D View images. https://www.cappasity.com.
