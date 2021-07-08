TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, announced today that the most recent recipient of its ClearAngel program funding is Tiannia Barnes, an affordable provider of luxury footwear designed by a woman for women.
Founder and namesake Tiannia Barnes began her professional career in the world of IT and business project management before eventually pursuing her long-held passion for design. Featuring Italian-made and expertly crafted shoes, Barnes' collections walked runways at Paris, New York Fashion Week and beyond. Having recently launched an exclusive collaboration with DSW luxury brands, Barnes looks forward to using ClearAngel funding to increase e-commerce and wholesale collaborations.
"We're excited to fund Tiannia in her mission of providing luxury footwear at an affordable price for women," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "This latest ClearAngel funding reflects how our data-driven investing is helping to nurture the future of the fashion industry, without the barriers of traditional funding sources."
ClearAngel is one of a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who don't have the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. The program has already funded over 250 companies since its February 2021 launch.
"I vividly remember sketching shoe designs in my spare time while I was working as a global consulting firm project manager," said Tiannia Barnes, founder of her eponymous company. "I've already cleared the hurdles of building my business from the ground up. Now I'm thrilled to have ClearAngel support my next chapter as I expand into men's footwear and waist bags."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, Tiannia Barnes will also get access to a network of over 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies, and has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
To learn more about Tiannia Barnes and explore the various luxury shoe offerings for yourself, visit http://www.tianniabarnes.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
