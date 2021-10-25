MESA, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LVM Systems, a software development company that helps healthcare organizations improve the total patient experience, announced the successful completion of their 2021 System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2® Type 1 examination. The audit, conducted by 360 Advanced, affirms that LVM Systems' practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, processing integrity & confidentiality.
"Our successful completion of our SOC 2 examination is a clear indication of LVM Systems' commitment to the security and integrity of our platform," said Jake Johnson, CIO. "LVM Systems views itself as a caretaker of our customer data, and as security concerns grow, healthcare organizations choose LVM Systems as their core platform and engine of growth."
LVM Systems' SOC 2 Type 1 examination focused on its ongoing commitment to internal controls over data security and data confidentiality.
LVM Systems selected 360 Advanced to perform the demanding third-party examination and was audited against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria. The examination provided assurance about the suitability of the design of the company's controls in their description, to meet the selected trust services criteria, at a point in time.
About LVM Systems
Since 1988, LVM Systems has developed leading-edge healthcare contact center solutions. As a result, we have become a trusted name in the industry. Hundreds of healthcare contact centers worldwide depend on LVM Systems to provide best-in-class customer support, leading-edge reporting methodologies, and unparalleled customization capabilities. To learn more about LVM Systems, visit lvmsystems.com.
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is "Making Better Businesses" through their Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, SOC for Supply Chain, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001 and 27701, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA, PIPEDA, GLBA, FFIEC, MARS-E and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board requirements for CPA firms. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
