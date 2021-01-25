- TransplantLyfe is an online community for those living with an organ transplant, their support partners and donors to share experiences, find one-on-one mentorships and help individuals feel safe as they embrace struggles unique to transplantation, regardless of their physical location. - TransplantLyfe addresses a major unmet need for those living with organ transplantation: most notably, the support and communication gap between individuals with similar experiences in the transplant journey.