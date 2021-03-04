SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lynx Technology, an IoT smart home, media server solution, and app development company, today announced an updated version of the world's most popular DLNA media server software, Twonky.
"As with most software, Lynx recognized that there were a few areas in which new features and security updates would benefit our end users," said John Driver, CEO of Lynx Technology. "We launched the updates to our DLNA software solution with Twonky Server 8.5.2 and are pleased with the response to the roll-out."
The security update fixes two recently discovered vulnerabilities that otherwise could have been potentially exploited to allow remote attackers to gain admin access to Twonky Server. This software update demonstrates Lynx's commitment to continuous innovation on a proven industry product. Twonky is known in the market as an exceptional media server solution to add to OEM devices, including set-top boxes (STBs), routers, residential gateways, and Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices.
Twonky Server 8.5.2 has been successfully tested against the latest tool versions CTT (2.0.4.7), MCVT (3.0.3.10) and UCTT (2.0.72). New features and improvements include:
- The addition of the soundex algorithm for improved search of media files
- The addition of sample frequency and bit per sample for the xml resource
- Improved scanning for compilations by music artists
- And more
Current OEM and ODM customers with Maintenance and Support (M&S) agreements receive Twonky Version 8.5.2, as part of their contract. Additionally all new end-user purchases on Twonky.com will receive the update upon purchase. Existing OEM and ODM customers without the Maintenance and Support agreement are invited to contact Lynx to discuss how to upgrade to the latest version with the new features and enhanced security.
More detailed release notes can be found at: https://docs.twonky.com/display/TRN/Twonky+Server+8.5.2. To learn more, please contact us or visit http://www.lynxtechnology.com.
ABOUT LYNX TECHNOLOGY
For Consumer Electronics Companies and Service Providers who want to deliver innovative IoT smart home solutions for their customers in any environment, Lynx provides device connectivity software that allows consumers to quickly and securely discover and enjoy their smart home devices and media libraries, while coordinating and controlling them from any mobile device. Lynx Technology is based in San Diego, California. We serve customers across North America, Europe, Asia and Japan. To learn more, please visit http://www.lynxtechnology.com.
Media Contact
John Driver, LYNX Technology, +1 8586636226, driver@lynxtechnology.com
Sarah LaLiberte, Mainspire, on behalf of Lynx Technology, 978-502-8558, sarah@mainspire.com
SOURCE LYNX Technology