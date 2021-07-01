SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lynx Technology, an IoT smart home, media server solution, and app development company, today announced that its CEO John Driver has been named as the Chair of The Fleet Science Center Board of Trustees.
The mission of The Fleet Science Center is to realize a San Diego where everyone is connected to the power of science. With over 100 interactive exhibits, the Eugene Heikoff and Marilyn Jacobs Heikoff Giant Dome IMAX Theater, science workshops, educational camps, and community programs and events in San Diego County, the Fleet Science Center seeks to make science accessible to everyone.
Driver originally joined the Board of Trustees in 2017 as he aligned with the Fleet's commitment to introduce people of all ages to STEM (Science, Technology Engineering, and Mathematics), both in its location in Balboa Park, and in the San Diego community at large. Now, serving as the Chair of the Board of Trustees, Driver confirms his commitment to the transformative power of science and STEM education.
"When people come together to talk about science topics with the same level of enthusiasm and excitement as we see in conversations about sports teams, we know we are making a difference in the community," Driver stated. "I firmly believe the Fleet Science Center is not just a place, but a resource to the San Diego community. Chairing the Board of Trustees gives me an opportunity to give back and add the spark of excitement for STEM to people of all ages who live in San Diego County or visit the Fleet Science Center."
This isn't the first time Driver has shown his commitment to STEM education and the community. He is CEO of Lynx Technology, a company whose vision is to make people's lives easier by making their environment smarter. Driver recently issued a series of videos discussing the impact of STEM on his life and his community (available to watch here).
"Lynx owes its existence to science and engineering, specifically in the area of software development," Driver continued. "Supporting an iconic institution like The Fleet with STEM at its core is a natural fit, and I am thrilled to be a part of the future of STEM in the greater San Diego area."
Working with the Board of Trustees, leadership, and staff at The Fleet Science Center, Driver will help continue the mission of realizing a San Diego where everyone is connected to the power of science.
To learn more, please visit https://www.lynxtechnology.com or https://www.fleetscience.org.
ABOUT LYNX TECHNOLOGY
Lynx Technology provides transformational technology including innovative IoT smart home and media server streaming, storage, and management for consumer electronics companies and service providers. As an SBA 8(a) and California Small Business certified San Diego-based company, Lynx also offers professional services for mobile app, API, and software development for government agencies and their prime contractors. To learn more, please visit http://www.lynxtechnology.com.
